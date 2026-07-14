Big Litter Donation to Support 220+ Shelters & Rescues

World’s Best Cat Litter® Partners with Rescue Pack and United Pet Fund to Donate 200,000 Pounds of Litter during Adopt-A-Cat Month.

Since 2010, World’s Best Cat Litter® has been dedicated to helping shelters, rescues, and cat cafes through our GiveLitter® program.” — Jean Broders, director of marketing at KENT® Consumer Brands Americas, LLC

MUSCATINE, IA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World's Best Cat Litter®, the flagship litter brand from KENT® Consumer Brands Americas, LLC, has teamed up with two of the largest rescue pantries in the U.S. to donate 200,000 pounds of cat litter, distributed to more than 220 shelters and rescue organizations.

The massive litter donation — made in June as part of Adopt-A-Cat Month celebrations — adds to the 10 MILLION pounds of cat litter World’s Best Cat Litter® has already donated through its GiveLitter® program, which partners with more than 180 shelters, rescues and cat cafés across the United States and Canada to provide litter, as needed, throughout the year.

“Since 2010, World’s Best Cat Litter® has been dedicated to helping shelters, rescues, and cat cafes through our GiveLitter® program,” said Jean Broders, director of marketing at KENT® Consumer Brands Americas, LLC. “Whether it’s annual litter donations, adoption kits for new cat parents or amazing partnerships like this one, we love making a difference.”

Rescue Pack and United Pet Fund both work with shelters and rescues in the greater Chicago and Cincinnati areas to distribute donated pet supplies including food, litter, toys and more.

“United Pet Fund is deeply grateful to World’s Best Cat Litter for this extraordinary donation of 100,000 pounds of cat litter,” said Dr. Zeke Zekoff, Founder and President of United Pet Fund. “This gift will reach shelters and rescues from Detroit, Michigan, to Birmingham, Alabama. This donation reduces operating costs and allows shelters and rescues to direct more resources toward lifesaving care."

About World's Best Cat Litter®

World’s Best Cat Litter® is the pet cleanup brand that lives up to its name, pure and simple. Each of our natural cat litter formulas harness the power of natural absorbent corn to guarantee outstanding odor control, quick clumping and easy scooping. Offered in a variety of formulas and sizes, World’s Best Cat Litter® is available online and in store at PetSmart®, PETCO®, Target®, and select Walmart® stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. World’s Best Cat Litter® is produced by KENT® Consumer Brand Americas, LLC, headquartered in Muscatine, IA. Visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com to learn more.

About Rescue Pack

Every year, millions of pounds of quality pet food and supplies go unused. In 2016, Rescue Pack changed that. As a Midwest Pet Food Bank, Rescue Pack proudly keeps surplus pet food and supplies out of landfills and puts it directly in the hands of rescues and families facing hardship – saving pets, supporting adoptions and medical care, and strengthening communities. To date, it has redirected more than 16.4 million pounds of surplus pet food and supplies from landfills and delivered more than 49 million meals to hungry pets in the Great Lakes region. Visit www.rescuepack.org to learn more.

About Pet United Fund

United Pet Fund (UPF) is a Cincinnati-based, all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting business generosity with organizations that help animals in need. Founded in 2010, UPF acquires and distributes donated pet food, litter and supplies to animal shelters, rescues, advocacy groups, community outreach programs and pet owners experiencing financial hardship. By redirecting usable products that might otherwise be discarded, UPF helps keep pets in homes, supports lifesaving animal welfare organizations and reduces waste. United Pet Fund has distributed millions of pounds of resources valued at more than $10 million annually.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.