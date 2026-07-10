ProcellaRX Adds MH Consulting & Advisory as Strategic Partner in Ascend Ecosystem

Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo, Founder and CEO, ProcellaRX Martin Heitmann, Managing Director, MH-Consulting & Advisory

Partnership combines Decision Quality Intelligence with AI governance expertise, helping regulated organizations implement AI with greater confidence.

Every partner who joins Ascend goes through the same standard: we vet the work itself, not just the pitch, because our customers are trusting us to bring them what actually advances the industry.” — Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAIRFAX, VA, July 9, 2026 -- ProcellaRX, the firm behind the Decision Quality Intelligence (DQI) category, today announced MH Consulting & Advisory GmbH (MH Consulting & Advisory) has joined the Ascend Ecosystem as a Strategic Partner. The partnership pairs ProcellaRX's DQI Framework with MH Consulting's regulatory and AI governance expertise, extending the depth of guidance and practical implementation expertise available to regulated organizations building conscious, defensible, and continuous quality decisions.MH Consulting & Advisory is led by Martin Heitmann, lead author of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering's GAMP Guide Artificial Intelligence, and secretary of the organization's Global Special Interest Group on the topic. His work sits at the center of how the industry is defining practical AI governance standards inside regulated life sciences environments, work that aligns directly with ProcellaRX's AI qualification standard and its governance annex covering how organizations engineer context for their AI systems.MH Consulting & Advisory's expertise directly supports how ProcellaRX customers are applying quality and AI governance today, as ProcellaRX expands its solution set across DQI, ForgeRX, and the Reinvention Lab, and builds out its human-centric Quality TEA (Trust, Education, Accountability) training. Matching ProcellaRX's approach, MH Consulting & Advisory also emphasizes the transformative and strategic relevance of hands-on upskilling and enablement formats. Martin Heitmann's fluency translating emerging technology into defensible regulatory practice gives ProcellaRX customers a partner who combines expertise across business strategy, technology implementation, and regulatory governance.Every partner who joins Ascend goes through the same standard: we vet the work itself, not just the pitch, because our customers are trusting us to bring them what actually advances the industry. Martin has spent his career building the guidance regulated organizations now rely on for AI governance, and he will continue to shape the AI governance landscape. That is the rigor Ascend exists to surface. As we expand DQI, ForgeRX, and the Reinvention Lab, and build out our Quality TEA training, this partnership gives our customers direct access to the contributors helping shape the industry's emerging AI governance practices, not a network of vendors waiting to be caught up, said Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo, Founder and CEO of ProcellaRX.ProcellaRX built the category regulated industries have been missing; it has established a structured way to make quality decisions conscious, not incidental, said Martin Heitmann, Managing Director, MH Consulting & Advisory. This matches our thinking on the use of AI in regulated areas, a complex challenge in itself, and also acting as a magnifying glass that often exposes gaps in existing operational and governance models. The Ascend Ecosystem gives us a shared architecture to bring GAMP-aligned AI governance guidance and hands-on implementation experience to clients who are seeking to embed AI governance as a foundational capability rather than a downstream compliance activity.About the Ascend EcosystemThe Ascend Ecosystem is ProcellaRX's partner network built to extend the reach and depth of the Decision Quality Intelligence Framework across regulated industries.About ProcellaRXProcellaRX is a Decision Quality Intelligence (DQI) firm and Managed Service Provider serving regulated life sciences organizations. Founded by Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo in 2014, ProcellaRX created the DQI category to help organizations build the conditions that make quality decisions conscious, defensible, and continuous. Learn more at www.procellarx.co About MH Consulting & AdvisoryMH Consulting & Advisory GmbH (MH Consulting & Advisory), based in Hannover, Germany, provides regulatory and quality strategy guidance, upskilling and enablement services, and practical governance implementation for GxP-regulated organizations and their suppliers, with particular depth in GAMP methodology and use of AI in regulated areas. Martin Heitmann, Owner and Managing Director of MH Consulting & Advisory, is a recognized industry authority on AI quality and compliance methodology within GxP regulated areas. Learn more at www.mh-ca.com.-ISPE and GAMP are registered trademarks of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, Inc. The referenced guide is copyrighted material of ISPE. ProcellaRX claims no ownership of the ISPE or GAMP marks or guide content.

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