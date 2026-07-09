Governor Stein signs bill expanding state employment preference to military spouses

Governor Josh Stein has signed Senate Bill 1041 into law, expanding state employment preference to spouses of active-duty service members seeking jobs in North Carolina state government.

Upon signing the bill, Governor Josh Stein stated, “North Carolina is the top state for workforce because we invest in our people. The bill makes it easier for spouses of service members to apply for jobs in state government.”

North Carolina has the fourth-largest military presence in the nation, including the most populated Army installation in the world and the primary East Coast base of the Marine Corps. The state is home to more than 90,000 active-duty service members and over 38,000 of their spouses reside in the state.

“As one of the largest employers in North Carolina, state government leads by example in workforce development and sets the standard for prioritizing Veteran and military spouses’ expertise across all sectors,” said North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. “Expanding employment preference to military spouses provides stability during transitions while they are serving alongside their service members. Their resilience and commitment strengthen our state government and contribute significantly to its success.”

This year, NCDMVA enhanced its commitment to military families by launching a statewide Roadshow that highlights the adaptability and talent of Veterans and military spouses to employers across North Carolina. The initiative builds meaningful and mutually beneficial connections between businesses and Veterans and military spouses.

Under the existing North Carolina Human Resources Act, employment preference is granted to Veterans who served during a period of war, spouses of disabled Veterans, spouses or dependents of deceased Veterans, and National Guard members. Senate Bill 1041 expands this preference to include the spouses of active-duty service members. The Act becomes effective October 1, 2026.

This bill represents another step toward making North Carolina the top state for military families, complementing recent statewide efforts to expand benefits, improve access, and strengthen agency coordination. Earlier this year, Governor Stein signed legislation increasing funding for the state’s scholarship for children of wartime Veterans. He issued an executive order directing each cabinet agency to designate a Military Affairs Coordinator to strengthen agency support for military communities. Last year, he signed four laws, including improved professional license transfer for military spouses, easier remote driver’s license renewal, support for parents enrolling children in public schools, and expanded in-state tuition access for military students. He also announced North Carolina’s designation as a Do Your Part State — a national initiative supporting military families through the National Governors Association and Blue Star Families.