Free food for four years — and a whole lot to celebrate!

This July, the Hillsboro and Tigard Oregon Department of Human Services offices are celebrating a milestone: four years of hosting their monthly Free Food Markets district wide. Both locations are planning special anniversary events, and community members are invited to join the celebration.

Tigard’s market also carries a meaningful legacy, having hosted ODHS’s first Free Food Market in Washington County from 2019 to 2020 just before the COVID19 pandemic limited public gatherings.

That early effort helped lay the foundation for the districtwide Free Food Markets that both Tigard and Hillsboro have been proudly hosting for the past four years.

The ODHS Hillsboro office will celebrate during its regular market on Tuesday, July 14, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 5300 NE Elam Young Parkway. Hillsboro’s market is held on the second Tuesday of every month.

The Tigard ODHS office will mark its anniversary at its monthly event on Monday, July 27, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 10777 SW Cascade Avenue. Its market is held every fourth Monday.

These markets are more than a place to pick up groceries — they’re a lively gathering space where neighbors, families, staff and community partners come together. Visitors can take home fresh fruits and vegetables, pantry staples, and a variety of donated household goods such as blankets, pillows, dog food, toys and more.

Live music from John Nunn will help set the festive tone. Also, families can pick up free diapers from PDX Diaper Bank, enjoy snacks and cold water from volunteers and watch a balloon artist at work. ODHS staff member Danielle Santilli will be there with her beloved Labrador retriever, Duke, — and Caesar the No Drama Llama is expected to make an appearance.

The Tigard and Brookwood Public Libraries along with the Washington County Library Association will offer free books and help kids sign up for the Summer Reading Program. Participants can earn restaurant coupons, free passes to the Oregon Zoo and other fun incentives.

ODHS staff will be available to help families find out if they qualify for Summer EBT, a program that provides grocery benefits to support school-aged children during the summer break. Eligible families receive $120 per child, and funds go even further through Double Up Food Bucks, which matches up to $20 per day spent on fresh produce at 85 farmers markets and 35 grocery stores across Oregon.

The impact of these Free Food Markets is significant. Each month, about 130 people visit the Tigard market, benefiting roughly 400 community members. The Hillsboro market serves about 180 people, reaching an estimated 500 community members.

“We’ve built a real sense of community around the market,” said Dawn Dzubay, Self Sufficiency Programs Analyst and one of the Tigard organizers. “People recognize each other, and they recognize the volunteers. Many regular shoppers pitch in — helping set up, passing out snacks or offering chairs to those who need one. My hope is that everyone who attends feels ownership and connection, because this market really belongs to all of us.”

At the Hillsboro market, Ana Hernandez Garcia, ODHS Hillsboro Operations Branch Manager, said that attendance has remained steady over the years. “The school district sends flyers home about our market, so we do see a bump in attendance in the summer and around holidays.”

These markets are possible thanks to the Oregon Food Bank, which provides food, guidance and organizational support. Several longtime community partners have been with both markets from day one, including 211info, Oregon State University Extension, and the Washington County Early Learning Hub.

When asked why these markets matter, Dzubay said: “Because people matter. Every family deserves access to healthy food and every child deserves the chance to thrive. These markets give our community a meaningful way to come together, support one another and reduce food insecurity.”

Additional partners that frequently join the market include:

PDX Diaper Bank; Tigard Public Library; Programa de Promotoras de Salud; Lifeworks NW; Domestic Violence Resource Center; Centro Cultural; McKinney Vento Program; Community Action; Tigard Tualatin School District Family Resource Center & Free Preschool Registration Hub; Muslim Educational Trust; Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO); and musician John Nunn.

Heads up: Both market schedules will be changing in September. Stay tuned for details.

Free Food Markets are hosted at multiple ODHS office locations in Oregon: https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/food/pages/free-food-events.aspx.

Learn about food resources in Oregon: https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/food/pages/default.aspx.