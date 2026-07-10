DAI General Contracting Appoints Industry Veteran Dave Bird as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Construction Services

The established California commercial general contracting firm brings on a highly respected developer representative with over 20 years of experience

His [Dave's] deep product knowledge and understanding of complex city requirements will allow us to navigate advanced development activity more efficiently than ever before.” — Laurence H. Damato, Principal of DAI General Contracting

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAI General Contracting , an undisputed leader in California’s self-storage industry, announces the hiring of Dave Bird as its new Chief Operating Officer.Bird is an industry heavyweight with a background as a contractor, architect and developer representative who will further enhance DAI’s operational capabilities and pre-construction services. He has managed the development of dozens of facilities from inception to certificate of occupancy nationwide.“Dave brings in excess of 20 years of experience in development, almost exclusively within this product,” says Laurence H. Damato, Principal of DAI General Contracting. “His deep product knowledge and understanding of complex city requirements will allow us to navigate advanced development activity more efficiently than ever before.”Bird’s addition to the executive team provides DAI's clients with a significant strategic advantage:-Decades of Insight: He brings over 20 years of specialized development experience.-Pre-Construction Edge: By leading pre-construction services, his expertise can put projects up to six months ahead of the competition.-Navigating Complexity: He possesses comprehensive knowledge of strict city regulations, such as specific water requirements in California, ensuring buildings enter plan check and get built faster.Throughout his career, Bird has been highly respected in the self-storage development space, previously holding key roles with major national developers like William Warren and Go Store It. His background with specific developers expands DAI GC’s knowledge base of independent contractors who continue to build non-exclusively for a wide roster of over 20 clients, including major REITs like Public Storage and Extra Space Storage.“I am incredibly excited to join a company that has been a staple in this industry all over California, from San Francisco down to Baja,” says Dave Bird, COO of DAI General Contracting. “DAI’s extensive experience generates unique opportunities to provide a variety of pre-construction services, and I look forward to working with our dedicated network of subcontractors and DAI Staff to deliver quality, timely products for all of our clients.”Since 2003, DAI has been a trendsetter in commercial construction. Generating over $100 million in annual volume, the firm specializes in state-of-the-art multi-story self-storage facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology. To learn more about DAI GC'spre-construction services and negotiated work opportunities, visit daigc.com About DAI General ContractingDAI General Contracting is an established commercial general contracting firm in California’s self-storage industry. Over the last decade, DAI has completed well over five million square feet of storage while maintaining mastery in office building, retail, concrete tilt, and tenant improvements. With extensive and varied experience, DAI delivers timely, high-quality products through unique, comprehensive pre-construction services.

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