Earth Buddy Highlights New Research on Species-Specific CBD and CBDa Absorption in Cats

The Balance Hemp Extract from Clean Remedies is formulated for both dogs and cats, with a premium 1:1 ratio of cannabinoids. Recent research suggests that cats absorb CBD differently than dogs, especially when paired with CBDa.

Earth Buddy is highlighting a new study published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery that sheds light on how cats process & metabolize cannabinoids.

According to this research, cats absorb CBDa three to four times more efficiently than standard CBD. ” — Sean Zyer

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Buddy, a pioneer in pet wellness and cannabinoid research, is bringing attention to a new study published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery that sheds light on how cats process and metabolize cannabinoids. Titled "Cats and cannabinoids: past, present and future," the research reveals that feline physiology possesses distinct metabolic pathways compared to humans and dogs, opening new doors for precise, science-backed pet care formulations.

The study establishes that cats exhibit unique absorption and processing mechanisms for cannabinoids, demonstrating an increased sensitivity and therapeutic response to lower concentrations. Most notably, the data reveals that cannabidiolic acid (CBDa), the raw, unheated precursor to CBD, is absorbed significantly better by the feline body. According to this research, cats absorb CBDa three to four times more efficiently than standard CBD.

This metabolic difference is tied to specific feline CYP450 enzymes, which produce unique metabolites. For example, while humans and dogs primarily convert CBD to 7-OH-CBD, cats use a unique pathway that yields 6-OH-CBD. The study also confirms that cats possess a robust network of cannabinoid receptors throughout the body, including the gingiva, gastrointestinal tract, and skin nodes.

Recognizing the critical importance of these species-specific pathways, Earth Buddy has long emphasized the integration of CBDa into its feline-focused products. The company’s variety of hemp extracts, including its Mobility Hemp Extract and Balance Hemp Extract, utilize cold-extraction methods that preserve the raw CBDa molecule alongside standard CBD. That way, Earth Buddy ensures that cats receive the exact molecular ratios optimized for their distinct biological systems.

This recent research reinforces Earth Buddy’s commitment to evidence-based product development and education within the pet care space. As the veterinary community increasingly looks to clinical data to guide pet care recommendations, understanding species-specific dosing requirements has become non-negotiable. Earth Buddy remains at the forefront of this movement, bridging the gap between scientific discovery and practical wellness applications to ensure pet parents have access to the best science-backed, high-quality hemp extracts on the market today.



How to Calm a Stressed Dog or Cat: Creating Resiliency with Dr. Casara Andre, DVM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.