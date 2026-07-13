Meet the Princess of Mars at San Diego Comic-Con!

Wasé Chief

TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Wasé Chief who portrays Dejah Thoris, the Princess of Mars, will be appearing on the Edgar Rice Burroughs panel on Friday, July 24, 2026 at 4pm in room 32AB at San Diego Comic-Con!Join us as she speaks about recording her role, including scenes with a true legend (who will be announced during the panel)!"Dejah Thoris is one of the most iconic characters in Edgar Rice Burroughs' literary universe, and we are thrilled that Wasé Chief has joined us to bring the Princess of Mars to life," says Jim Sullos, the President of Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. "Wasé embodies the intelligence, courage, and spirit that have made Dejah such a beloved character for generations, and we look forward to sharing her journey with fans at San Diego Comic-Con."ABOUT WASÉ CHIEFWasé Chief is a Native American actress whose work is rooted in authenticity, cultural representation, and powerful storytelling. She is passionate about bringing complex, multidimensional characters to the screen while helping expand opportunities for Native voices in film and television.Known for her performance in Kevin Costner’s "Horizon: An American Saga," Wasé is drawn to projects that explore the depth of the human experience and challenge conventional narratives. She believes storytelling has the power to foster understanding, preserve culture, and inspire meaningful conversations across audiences.In addition to acting, Wasé has built a digital audience through creative storytelling and lifestyle content, allowing her to connect with viewers beyond the screen while maintaining a passion for film and television. Her work reflects a dedication to meaningful narratives and collaboration with visionary filmmakers.Wasé is an advocate for accurate and respectful Indigenous representation in the entertainment industry. Through her platform, she celebrates Native identity, shares aspects of Indigenous culture and history, and encourages greater visibility for Native artists and storytellers. As her career continues to grow, Wasé remains committed to collaborating with visionary filmmakers and creators who value authenticity, diversity, and stories that leave a lasting impact. Find her on Instagram © Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks A Princess of Mars, Dejah Thoris, and Edgar Rice BurroughsOwned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Associated logos, characters, names, and the distinctive likenesses thereof are trademarks or registered trademarks of Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

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