North Carolina Launches NC ALIGN Advisory Council to Advance Defense Innovation and Economic Growth

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein, in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Commerce, announced the launch of NC ALIGN (North Carolina Advisory Leaders for Innovation Growth in National Security). This new statewide advisory council will help strengthen North Carolina’s position as a leading destination for defense research, innovation, advanced manufacturing, and technology commercialization.

“North Carolina’s future economic success depends on our ability to connect research, innovation, talent, and industry to emerging national security solutions,” said Governor Josh Stein. “NC ALIGN brings together exceptional leaders from across sectors to help ensure our state remains competitive for the investments, technologies, and high-quality jobs that will continue to evolve our defense economy and drive growth for decades to come.”

Convened by the Department of Commerce’s Office of Science, Technology & Innovation (OSTI), NC ALIGN brings together leaders from industry, higher education, state government, and national security organizations to help identify strategic opportunities, strengthen statewide coordination, and advance North Carolina’s long-term competitiveness in high-growth technology sectors critical to national security. The council supports implementation of North Carolina's First in Opportunity Strategic Economic Development Plan by strengthening the state's innovation ecosystem and accelerating competitiveness in defense and other strategic technology industries.

“The most successful states do more than attract investment. They organize their assets around emerging opportunities,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “That's exactly what NC ALIGN is designed to do. It’s one way Commerce is implementing the First in Opportunity Strategic Economic Development Plan and preparing North Carolina to compete in the technologies and industries shaping the future economy.”

North Carolina is home to world-class research universities, innovative companies, a growing technology workforce, and one of the nation’s largest military populations. While the state has significant strengths, recent analyses identified opportunities to better coordinate these assets and enhance North Carolina’s competitiveness for defense-related federal research and innovation investments. NC ALIGN is designed to enhance that coordination, improve strategic alignment, and help position North Carolina to capitalize on emerging national security and defense opportunities.

NC ALIGN builds upon recommendations first identified through North Carolina’s Advancing Defense Innovation initiative. That effort concluded that North Carolina’s defense innovation ecosystem would benefit from a dedicated strategic body focused on improving alignment and strengthening coordination among research institutions, industry, government, and federal partners, enabling North Carolina organizations to respond more effectively to emerging defense opportunities. NC ALIGN represents the next evolution of that recommendation, leveraging North Carolina’s current and evolving defense innovation assets.

NC ALIGN will focus on four strategic priorities supporting domestic defense:

Clarifying North Carolina’s strategic opportunities in science, technology, and innovation

Improving visibility of the state’s research and technology capabilities

Strengthening coordination among universities, industry, government, and supporting organizations

Supporting outreach and relationship-building with federal agencies and national partners

The council will operate as an advisory body and will not manage programs or award funding. NC ALIGN will provide guidance that helps state leaders, research institutions, and industry partners better coordinate efforts and respond to opportunities for long-term growth.

NC ALIGN is intended to complement – not duplicate – the work of existing organizations and initiatives supporting North Carolina’s defense innovation economy. The council will collaborate closely with organizations such as the North Carolina Chamber and North Carolina Critical Technologies Alliance’s First in Defense Coalition, the North Carolina Military Business Center, research universities, regional economic development organizations, and other partners. While many organizations focus on advocacy, business development, workforce, or sector-specific activities, NC ALIGN’s strategic role is to help align North Carolina’s science, technology, research, and innovation assets around national defense innovation priorities.

NC ALIGN will also include liaison and contributor participation from North Carolina-based Department of Defense organizations, ensuring the council remains informed by evolving operational needs, emerging technology priorities, and opportunities for collaboration. Initial contributor participation includes the XVIII Airborne Corps (Fort Bragg), Fleet Readiness Center East (Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point), and the U.S. Army Research Office (Research Triangle Park), with additional organizations expected to participate as NC ALIGN evolves.

“NC ALIGN is designed to help North Carolina move from individual successes to a more coordinated statewide approach to defense innovation,” said Dr. John Hardin, Executive Director of the Office of Science, Technology & Innovation and convener of NC ALIGN. “By bringing together leaders who understand research, technology development, commercialization, workforce needs, and national priorities, we can better position North Carolina to translate innovation into economic growth and long-term competitiveness.”

“North Carolina has extraordinary assets across its military installations, research institutions, manufacturers, and technology companies,” said Scott Dorney, Executive Director of the North Carolina Military Business Center and a member of NC ALIGN. “The opportunity before us is to better connect those assets and ensure they are aligned with emerging federal priorities. NC ALIGN provides an important forum for strategic collaboration that complements the work already being done across the state’s defense and innovation ecosystem.”

During its first year, NC ALIGN will help guide development of statewide capability assessments, identify strategic growth opportunities, strengthen relationships with federal partners, and support efforts to connect North Carolina’s research and innovation strengths with emerging national security needs. The council’s work will be aligned with OSTI’s ongoing efforts to inventory state capabilities, develop strategic technology roadmaps, and support innovation-driven economic development across North Carolina. More information is available from the Department of Commerce here: Advancing Defense Science, Technology & Innovation.

About NC ALIGN

NC ALIGN (North Carolina Advisory Leaders for Innovation Growth in National Security) is a statewide advisory council convened by the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Office of Science, Technology & Innovation. The council brings together leaders from industry, academia, government, and national security organizations to provide strategic guidance that strengthens North Carolina’s science, technology, innovation, and economic competitiveness.

About the North Carolina Department of Commerce

The North Carolina Department of Commerce is the state’s lead agency for economic, community, and workforce development. The department works to improve the economic well-being and quality of life of all North Carolinians through innovation, business development, workforce initiatives, and strategic partnerships.