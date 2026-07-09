Warm weather and World Cup drives record NHS demand as satisfaction with GPs continues to bounce back

The NHS is facing a “summer onslaught”, with A&Es experiencing their busiest month on record in June amid record heatwaves and the World Cup.

Average daily A&E attendances exceeded 80,000 (81,264) for the first time ever in June – setting a new daily attendance record – despite May recording a slightly higher overall total due to having 1 extra day, according to new NHS data.

The record-breaking demand comes as new figures show confidence in GP services and pharmacy is bouncing back, with health bosses urging public to take advantage of the full range of services available locally.

More than three-quarters of patients (76.7%) rated their overall experience of their GP practice as good last year – up from 73.9% last year.

Almost 4 in 5 (79.2%) respondents used online services in the last 12 months, compared with 69.0% in 2024; while almost a third (30.8%) contacted their practice online, up nearly double on 2024 (16.9%).

These changes are helping give patients more choice in how they access care and sit alongside improvements to patient experience.

Almost 9 in 10 patients reported having a good experience of pharmacy services, while more than 4 in 5 (81.5%) said they were able to get an NHS dental appointment the last time they tried – up from 76.3% in 2024.

NHS figures also show the 3 busiest months in NHS history have been in 2026, as the health service manages demand never seen before in its history.

There were 894,143 calls to 999 answered in June, an average of 29,805 calls per day – 10% higher than last June.

There were almost 2,000 more ambulance incidents every day in June (27,171) – compared with June last year (25,322), an increase of more than 7% (7.3%).

The number of people seen within 4 hours in A&E was 75%, just over half a percentage point down on June last year.

Amid the busiest ever period in NHS history, the number of people waiting within 18 weeks for planned care increased slightly to 65.6% of patients in May, compared with 65% in April.

The overall waiting list increased to 7.28 million in May, a rise of 60,153 compared to April.

The NHS has also published data on corridor care for the 2nd time, with more trusts reporting their corridor care figures this month compared with last month’s first ever data. Nationally per day, there were on average 2,432 instances of Corridor Care in emergency departments and 749 patients receiving Corridor Care elsewhere in hospital.

NHS National Medical Director Professor Frankie Swords said: “These figures show that summer is now putting the NHS under just as much pressure as winter, with staff facing an onslaught of demand – and we have to prepare for it in the same way.

“Staff are currently experiencing the busiest months’ of their career, but they are delivering for patients despite this record demand.

“Three-quarters of people coming to our emergency departments are admitted or discharged within 4 hours, and people are being seen more quickly for their planned operations or hospital appointments too – with more people being seen within 18 weeks than for almost half a decade.

“What we’re seeing on the ground is really busy Mondays following weekends of football and sunshine, so please don’t delay coming forward for care when you need it, even if it’s in early hours on a weekend.

“In the continuing warm weather, please take precautions: like staying hydrated, and checking in on loved ones or those who are vulnerable; and as always, please dial 999 in an emergency, and otherwise use 111.”

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care, NHS England, said: “Thanks to the hard work of GPs and their teams, we have seen another positive improvement in patients’ experience of accessing General Practice, continuing the upward trend we have seen over the past two years.

“We have listened to patients and practices have introduced changes to make access easier and more convenient, from improving phone systems to expanding online services and use of the NHS App.

“These changes are giving patients more choice in how they access care and are making a real difference to their experience.

“We are also seeing encouraging improvements across primary care, with more people able to access NHS dental appointments and positive experiences reported in community pharmacy.”

Health and Social Care Secretary James Murray said: “Even in the face of record temperatures and the busiest summer in NHS history, healthcare staff have continued to deliver for patients and I want to thank every one of them for their extraordinary dedication.

“More people are now being treated within 18 weeks than at any point since 2021, while 3 in 4 A&E patients were seen within 4 hours.

“The latest GP Patient Survey also shows we’re making real progress to improve the front door of the NHS, with almost 77% of patients reporting a ‘good’ experience – more than the last 2 years.

“This shows the hard work of NHS staff is helping more patients get the care they need, and alongside our record investment and reforms, we’re determined to keep driving waiting times down and improving care for everyone.”