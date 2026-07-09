Plan for delays and a four-day full closure of US 2 near Leavenworth for permanent storm repairs in July

LEAVENWORTH – Work has begun to complete permanent repairs on US 2 near Leavenworth, following historic flooding in December. The repairs and closures will be from milepost 85 to 99 and will include slowdowns, single-lane closures, pilot cars and flaggers throughout most of the month. A detour will be in place for a four-day full closure from milepost 95-99, starting Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16.

This work is for permanent repairs to the damage caused by the December 2025 storms. After the historic storm and flood damage, crews operated around the clock to make temporary fixes to an eroded stretch of US 2 outside of Leavenworth.

That work was completed more than a month ahead of schedule, allowing the road to reopen to normal traffic on Feb. 10, The temporary repairs allowed the road to reopen to traffic as quickly as possible. Now, the warmer weather allows crews to make more permanent repairs.

Work is expected to begin on Tuesday, July 7, with crews working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday that first week. The following week, on Monday, July 13, the highway will fully close 24 hours a day through Thursday, July 16. The road is expected to reopen the evening of July 16.

Starting Friday July 17 there again will be single lane closures, flagging and pilot cars from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day and then Mondays to Thursdays the next week and until the end of the month.

This work requires dry weather, and some dates could be adjusted due to rain.

Detour route for July 13-16 full closure

During the full highway closure from milepost 95 to 99, eastbound traffic will be detoured at milepost 85 onto State Route 207 and Chumstick Highway. Westbound traffic will be detoured at milepost 100 onto Chumstick Highway.

Chumstick Highway allows no traffic heavier than 26,000 GVW, meaning freight and some other large vehicles will need to find alternate routes, such as Interstate 90.

For updates on this project, visit the WSDOT East social media account and WSDOT’s real-time travel map online.