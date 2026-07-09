Baconton, Mitchell County, GA (July 9, 2026) - The GBI is investigating the death of Ronald Hyson, age 23, of McDonough, GA, following a shooting in Baconton, GA. Hyson was killed in the incident, and a 22-year-old man was injured in the shooting. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) requested the GBI to investigate.

On July 8, 2026, at about 6:38 p.m., Mitchell County 911 received a hangup call from the area of School Street in Baconton, Mitchell County, GA. MCSO deputies responded to the area, but could not locate anyone. At about 6:53 p.m., deputies were dispatched to respond to two individuals with gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Hyson was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other man is currently in stable condition.

Hyson’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.