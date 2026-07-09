Great Barrier Reef Foundation Announced as Presenting Sponsor of Reef Futures 2026

A group of scientists and community members working with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation use a portable larval collection pool for coral larval reseeding efforts. Credit: Johnny Gaskell Participants exchange knowledge at Reef Futures 2024 Credit Coral Restoration Consortium

Global leaders unite at Reef Futures 2026 to advance coral reef restoration through collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

Reef Futures provides a unique opportunity to bring together experts from across the world to share lessons learned, explore emerging solutions and tackle common challenges.” — Dr Petra Lundgren, Great Barrier Reef Foundation

KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coral Restoration Consortium (CRC) has announced the Great Barrier Reef Foundation as the Presenting Sponsor of Reef Futures 2026, the world’s only international symposium dedicated to coral reef restoration.Organized by the Coral Restoration Consortium, Reef Futures 2026 will take place December 6–11, 2026, in Playa Paraíso, Mexico, in collaboration with Iberostar Group’s Wave of Change program as local host. The symposium brings together practitioners, researchers, students, policymakers, resource managers, innovators, and investors from around the world to advance the science and practice of coral reef restoration.Since its inaugural symposium in 2018, Reef Futures has grown alongside the rapid expansion of the international coral reef restoration community. Today, it is recognized as the leading global gathering for the field, providing a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation at a time when coral reefs face unprecedented environmental change. The 2024 symposium welcomed more than 840 participants from 66 countries, reflecting the growing scale and global reach of the restoration community.Over the past decade, coral restoration has evolved from a niche scientific discipline into a global movement involving governments, NGOs, local communities, businesses, and investors. As reef ecosystems face mounting pressures from climate change and other stressors, the need for collaboration, innovation, and scalable solutions has never been greater. Reef Futures plays a critical role in accelerating this evolution by bringing together diverse expertise to share lessons learned, forge new partnerships, and advance emerging restoration technologies and approaches.As Presenting Sponsor, the Great Barrier Reef Foundation is investing in the global exchange of knowledge, partnerships, and innovations needed to advance coral reef restoration at scale. At a time when funding for reef research and restoration is under increasing pressure globally, the Foundation recognises that Reef Futures provides an important platform for maintaining the collaboration and momentum needed to advance restoration efforts worldwide. The partnership brings together two organizations united by a shared belief that accelerating reef recovery will require unprecedented levels of collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange across regions, disciplines, and sectors.Through its restoration programs on the Great Barrier Reef, the Foundation has seen firsthand that building resilient reefs is a challenge that cannot be tackled in isolation. The Foundation is helping to drive the field forward by developing a growing restoration toolbox that includes coral aquaculture facilities, larval deployment technologies, and innovative monitoring approaches designed to support restoration at scale.The partnership also supports Reef Futures’ scholarship program, reflecting a shared belief that effective restoration solutions must be accessible to reef communities around the world and that the future of coral reef restoration must be shaped by those working closest to the challenge. By helping reduce barriers to participation, the program enables practitioners, researchers, and community leaders from reef-dependent regions to contribute their knowledge, experience, and perspectives to global restoration efforts.New for 2026, the Reef Futures Solutions Expo will create a dedicated space for restoration practitioners to connect with technologies, tools, services, and practical solutions that support restoration efforts worldwide. The symposium will also continue its strong focus on capacity building and inclusion, recognising that the communities most affected by reef decline must play a central role in developing and implementing solutions.“When Reef Futures launched in 2018, coral restoration was still a relatively small and emerging field. Today, it has grown into a global movement involving practitioners, researchers, communities, businesses, and governments working together to secure a future for coral reefs. Reef Futures has grown alongside that evolution, becoming a global platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation. The Great Barrier Reef Foundation’s support as Presenting Sponsor will help ensure the symposium continues to bring together the ideas, partnerships, and solutions needed to accelerate restoration efforts worldwide.” Tom Moore, Director, Reef Futures“Coral reefs around the world are facing unprecedented challenges, but we're also seeing exceptional innovation and collaboration to protect them. Reef Futures provides a unique opportunity to bring together experts from across the world to share lessons learned, explore emerging solutions and tackle common challenges. By working together, we can accelerate progress and help ensure restoration solutions are accessible to reef communities wherever they are needed,” said Dr Petra Lundgren, Director of Coral Reef Restoration, Great Barrier Reef FoundationRegistration for Reef Futures 2026 is now open. For more information, visit reeffutures.com.

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