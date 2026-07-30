Civil Rights Activist Steve Hill to Begin Daily Protest of California Department of Justice Seeking Return of Firearms
Former congressional candidate, Marine veteran and retired peace officer Hill says the weekday demonstrations will continue until his firearms are returned.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civil rights activist, former candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired peace officer Steve Hill announced today that he will begin a daily peaceful protest outside the California Department of Justice downtown Los Angeles office at 300 S. Spring Street beginning Monday, August 3, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. until his confiscated firearms are returned.
During each demonstration, Hill plans to recite the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and the United States Marine Corps Hymn as part of what he describes as a peaceful public demonstration supporting constitutional rights, government accountability and due process.
Hill said he chose a peaceful daily protest because he believes public participation and civic engagement remain among the most effective ways for citizens to seek accountability from government institutions.
Demonstration Details
What: Daily Peaceful Protest Seeking Return Firearms
Who: Steve Hill
When: Beginning Monday, August 3, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., continuing every weekday
Where: California Department of Justice, 300 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles, California
Website
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