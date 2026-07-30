Civil Rights Activist Steve Hill to Begin Daily Protest of California Department of Justice Seeking Return of Firearms

Former congressional candidate, Marine veteran and retired peace officer Hill says the weekday demonstrations will continue until his firearms are returned.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civil rights activist, former candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired peace officer Steve Hill announced today that he will begin a daily peaceful protest outside the California Department of Justice downtown Los Angeles office at 300 S. Spring Street beginning Monday, August 3, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. until his confiscated firearms are returned.During each demonstration, Hill plans to recite the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and the United States Marine Corps Hymn as part of what he describes as a peaceful public demonstration supporting constitutional rights, government accountability and due process.Hill said he chose a peaceful daily protest because he believes public participation and civic engagement remain among the most effective ways for citizens to seek accountability from government institutions.Demonstration DetailsWhat: Daily Peaceful Protest Seeking Return FirearmsWho: Steve HillWhen: Beginning Monday, August 3, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., continuing every weekdayWhere: California Department of Justice, 300 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles, California

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.