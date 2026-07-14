Blumind CEO Appointed CSC Board Director and AI Chips Working Group Chair

Appointments deepen Blumind’s commitment to advancing Canada’s semiconductor sector and its leadership in energy-efficient AI hardware.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blumind Inc., a pioneer in ultra-low-power analog AI inference technology, today announced that its Co-Founder and CEO, Niraj Mathur, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Canada’s Semiconductor Council (CSC) and as Chair of the Council’s AI Chips Working Group.In this leadership role, Mathur will guide a coalition of industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers working to accelerate Canada’s position in the design and deployment of specialized AI hardware. The AI Chips Working Group is tasked with developing a national framework to translate Canada’s world-class AI research into industrial leadership, with a focus on sovereign supply chains and domestic innovation in next-generation computing.The appointments come at a pivotal moment as demand for AI compute accelerates and allied nations invest heavily in their domestic chip industries, Canada remains the only G7 country without a national semiconductor strategy, a gap the CSC, and its working groups, are mobilizing to close.“Canada has a unique opportunity to lead the next revolution in computing by bridging its leadership in AI software with our emerging strength in AI hardware,” said Niraj Mathur, Co-Founder and CEO of Blumind. “I am honoured to join the CSC Board of Directors and to Chair the AI Chips Working Group, and to build on the momentum established to date. At Blumind, we are focused on breaking the power and latency barriers of traditional digital AI compute with our silicon-validated, all-analog compute architecture. I look forward to collaborating with the Council and its members to ensure Canadian semiconductors become a defining force in the next generation of global AI infrastructure and a source of prosperity for all Canadians.”“We are thrilled to welcome Niraj to our Board of Directors and to have him lead the AI Chips Working Group,” said Dr. Paul Slaby, Managing Director of Canada’s Semiconductor Council. “His deep expertise in AI compute and his vision for energy-efficient AI are exactly what Canada needs to bridge the gap between our world-leading AI research and industrial-scale semiconductor capability. Niraj’s leadership will be instrumental in executing our national strategy and ensuring Canada remains at the forefront of the global AI hardware revolution.”About BlumindBlumind is a Canadian deep-tech semiconductor company deploying ultra-low-power, all-analog neural network processors. By harnessing the inherent physical properties of semiconductor devices to perform computation, Blumind’s technology reduces the energy consumption and latency of AI inference by orders of magnitude. The company is dedicated to deliver market leading intelligence per watt of power for always-on AI inference devices across the automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors. Learn more at www.blumind.ai About Canada’s Semiconductor Council (CSC)Canada’s Semiconductor Council is an independent, industry-led national coalition of Canadian founders, business leaders, chip manufacturers, and investors. Its mandate is to lead a national semiconductor strategy and action plan that positions Canada as a global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of the semiconductor products embedded in the technologies of the future. Learn more at www.canadassemiconductorcouncil.com

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