Minnesota DNR lowering Lake Henry in Le Sueur County for habitat improvements

In support of wildlife while improving habitat quality, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is lowering water levels at Lake Henry in Le Sueur County.

Lake Henry is a 360-acre shallow lake, south of Cleveland. Because of its importance to resident and migratory wildlife, it was designated as a wildlife lake in 2026 after a public input process in 2025. It is one of only 61 such lakes in the state. This designation allows DNR staff to manage water levels through temporary drawdowns to help mitigate factors affecting water and habitat quality.

The drawdown process began in June. Plans are to gradually lower water levels up to 6 feet over the course of this summer to encourage important food and cover plants to grow. The low levels will be maintained through the winter of 2026-27.

The lake’s average depth is 4.8 feet and its maximum depth is 6.3 feet, meaning the drawdown will likely drain most of the water.

“Lake Henry could potentially get completely dry all the way to the bottom, but that depends on rain and other natural factors,” said Tori Drake, DNR wildlife lakes specialist. “Reaching that dry stage is good for shallow lakes, because it consolidates bottom sediments and prepares the substrate for good vegetation growth the next year. Historically, this drying and consolidation was a naturally recurring process, but it doesn’t happen often now unless we deliberately lower the water.”

The main benefits of the drawdown is to get the lake to improve water clarity and quality, improve aquatic plant growth, and reduce undesirable fish species, including carp, bullheads and minnows.

“We hope to get a strong plant response and lower or eliminate the number of undesirable fish in the lake,” Drake said.

DNR staff will also use the drawdown to enhance the outlet structure and clean the channel from the lake edge to the outlet structure.

The lake will begin to refill in spring 2027. It may take time for the basin to naturally refill from precipitation. If, due to precipitation or other factors this summer and fall, the initial drawdown does not produce the anticipated results, the DNR may do another drawdown through the winter of 2027-28.

The project’s funding is provided by the Game and Fish Fund, with sources including hunting and fishing license dollars and proceeds from the Minnesota State Duck Stamp. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to waterfowl research, management and habitat work. Stamp sales generate about $700,000 per year for waterfowl habitat enhancement projects on state wildlife management areas and shallow lakes.

For more information on the DNR’s shallow lakes program, visit the DNR shallow lakes webpage. Comments and questions about the Lake Henry drawdown can be sent to Tim Koppelman at [email protected].