Kingsbury Man Arrested After Entering a Residence and Threatening Occupants With a Hammer

According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Erik T. Saheim-Beagle, 29, of Kingsbury, New York, following an incident in which he was found trespassing on multiple private properties on Poverty Road in the Town of Kingsbury.

During the incident, Saheim-Beagle approached a residence on Poverty Road and threatened an occupant with a hammer. An altercation occurred, and Saheim-Beagle was ultimately subdued by one of the property owners after refusing to leave and advancing toward them. The investigation determined that Saheim-Beagle had also illegally entered a separate residence and stolen property from within.

Saheim-Beagle was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation and was subsequently arrested. He was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C Felony; Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, a class E Felony; Menacing in the Second Degree, a class A Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor; and Trespassing, a Violation. Saheim-Beagle was processed and arraigned through Centralized Arraignment, where he was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Kingsbury Court at a later date.

Case #: 2026-00017747

Charges: Burglary in the Second Degree — Class C Felony

Attempted Assault in the Second Degree — Class E Felony

Menacing in the Second Degree — Class A Misdemeanor

Petit Larceny — Class A Misdemeanor

Trespassing — Violation

Arraigned: Yes — Centralized Arraignment

Court: Town of Kingsbury Court

Released: Released on Own Recognizance (ROR)

Officers Handling: Investigator T. Earl, Road Patrol and Investigations Divisions

Assisting Agencies: New York State Police, Fort Edward EMS

Saheim-Beagle