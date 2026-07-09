Updates on HR 1 Impacts on Medi-Cal and CalFresh Last year, the Republican majority in Congress and President Trump enacted H.R. 1 (the One Big Beautiful Bill Act or OBBBA). CalHHS leadership provide an update on the latest efforts to address the bill’s impacts on safety-net programs in California and highlight recent guidance. Separately, CalHHS …

CalHHS Connect: How Federal Policy Changes are Impacting a Healthy California for ALL Read More »

The post CalHHS Connect: How Federal Policy Changes are Impacting a Healthy California for ALL appeared first on California Health & Human Services.

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