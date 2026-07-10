Life.Church Switch Releases New Single 'Good News'

Known for their hit single, “Symphony,” Life.Church Switch drops a new single.

When you hear this song, we want you to feel like Jesus is sitting with you in whatever you're carrying.” — Rob Estevez, Life.Church Switch

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life.Church Switch, known for their award-winning song “Symphony,” releases their latest single, “Good News” (Life.Church), available now on all streaming platforms. The first Life.Church Switch song recorded with a full choir, “Good News” is refreshing and inviting, just like the Gospel message it carries.“We wanted to write a song to remind listeners that no matter how heavy life gets, our hope remains steadfast in Jesus,” said Rob Estevez, Life.Church Switch. “He came to save us even though we didn't deserve it—and with Him, we can't lose. That's the good news, and it's right there for anyone who needs it.”“Good News” is a pop gospel track with an authentic feel rooted in piano, guitar, and the warmth of a full choir. The result is a song that feels both celebratory and grounded, carrying the message of the Gospel in a way that is easy to receive and hard to forget.Life can feel really overwhelming, but the Gospel isn’t as complicated as we make it out to be,” said Estevez. “When you hear this song, we want you to feel like Jesus is sitting with you in whatever you're carrying.”Following the release of “Hunger” last month, “Good News” is the second single from Simple, Life.Church Switch's upcoming full-length album. Simple arrives August 5, 2026.ABOUT LIFE.CHURCH SWITCHLife.Church Switch is a collective of worship pastors from Life.Church who are passionate about creating music that is authentic, energetic, and rooted in the Gospel. These songs were born out of a heart for the next generation, but the prayer behind every track is that no matter who is listening, it will help people deepen their relationship with Jesus. Life.Church Switch is a ministry of Life.Church, a multi-site church led by Pastor Craig Groeschel and creators of the YouVersion Family of Bible Apps, which have been installed on over one billion devices worldwide. For more information, visit www.life.church/lcswitch

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