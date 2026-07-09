Touchstone Advisors Announces Successful Sale of B & A Company to Talon Precision

Touchstone Advisors announces the sale of B & A Company, Inc., a premier aerospace contract manufacturing firm based in Milford, CT, to Talon Precision.

Representing Rick, Ron, and Sylvia was a true honor. Beyond the financial transition of their life's work, we were committed to securing a strategic partner that met their objectives.” — Lauren Altschuler

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touchstone Advisors announces the sale of B & A Company, Inc., a premier aerospace contract manufacturing firm based in Milford, CT, to Talon Precision, an organization dedicated to revitalizing the U.S. precision machining landscape. The transaction closed March 13, 2026.

Founded in 1973 by Bert and Anita Schwarz, B & A Company has spent over five decades establishing itself as a vital link in the aerospace supply chain. Specializing in high-precision components for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft—including valve, sensor, brake, and landing gear systems—the company serves customers across both commercial aerospace and defense sectors, as well as other mission critical end markets.

"B & A Company was founded and successfully run for many years by Bert and Anita Schwarz, and we are looking forward to supporting the continued legacy in this next chapter with Talon Precision," said Rick Schwarz, who has co-led the company with his brother, Ron Schwarz, since 1999.

Talon Precision is a team of entrepreneurs and operators committed to long-term manufacturing excellence. By acquiring high-quality shops like B & A Company, Talon Precision aims to regain U.S. leadership in advanced manufacturing through strategic investment and partnership.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the B & A team," said Joe Rios, COO of Talon Precision. "The Schwarz family has built a remarkable foundation of quality and technical expertise that perfectly aligns with our vision. Our goal is to provide the resources and leadership necessary to honor the B & A legacy while scaling our collective capabilities to serve the high-stakes needs of the American aerospace and defense industries."

"Representing Rick, Ron, and Sylvia was a true honor. Beyond the financial transition of their life's work, we were committed to securing a strategic partner that met their personal and professional objectives," said Lauren Altschuler, Advisor at Touchstone Advisors.

"As we explored Talon's vision, it became evident that the two organizations represented a rare strategic fit, each providing the exact strengths the other was seeking," added Deborah Agrafojo, Partner at Touchstone Advisors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.