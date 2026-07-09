Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces the GLO Map Book, "Texas Takes Shape," To Be Recognized at Leadership in History Awards Program

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. is proud to announce that Texas Takes Shape: A History in Maps from the General Land Office has received an Honorable Mention in the Large Press category from the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) Leadership in History Awards program. Recognized as the nation's most prestigious competition honoring achievement in state and local history, the Leadership in History Awards celebrate outstanding projects that preserve and interpret our shared past.

"I am honored to announce that the Texas Takes Shape: A History in Maps from the General Land Office has been recognized once again for its excellence and bringing our state’s rich history to life through the GLO’s expertly restored and beautifully preserved maps," said Commissioner Buckingham. "As a ninth-generation Texan, I am committed to preserving the story of how our state took shape for future generations. This most recent award reflects the outstanding work of GLO staff and their dedication to telling the story of Texas through its historic maps.”

Being selected for an Honorable Mention in the Large Press category places Texas Takes Shape among an outstanding group of publications advancing the public's understanding of history. The recognition showcases the GLO Archives’ mission to preserve the documentary record of Texas’s history while making those records accessible to researchers, educators, and the public.

The award will be presented during the 2026 AASLH Annual Conference in Providence, Rhode Island, where history professionals from across the country will gather to celebrate excellence in public history. The honor recognizes not only the book itself, but also the decades of research, preservation, and public outreach that made it possible.

This award marks the third time Texas Takes Shape has been recognized for its excellence since it was published a year ago. In January, the map book earned second place for the Presidio La Bahía Awardby the Sons of the Republic of Texas (SRT). In March, the historical collection was awarded the Ron Tyler Award for Best Illustrated Book on Texas History and Culture.

To purchase a copy of the award-winning Texas Takes Shape: A History in Maps from the General LandOffice, click the button below:

Purchase Your Map Book Here

About Texas Takes Shape

Texas Takes Shape guides readers on a journey through centuries of maps that have shaped and reshaped Texas. Clear and engaging essays accompany each map and explain not only the imagery and geographic detail but also the historical moment in which each map was created, fulfilling the book’s thesis that maps are both products and agents of history.

Written by GLO Archives staff and published in 2025 by the University of Texas Press, Texas Takes Shape tells the story of Texas through one of the GLO's richest historical resources: its 45,000-piece map collection. Click the button below to view the database and maps for sale:

Texas GLO Map Database and Store

RELATED: Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces Texas Society Daughters of the American Revolution's Donation to the Save Texas History Program

RELATED: Commissioner Buckingham Praises Map Donation from Former U.S. Ambassador to Texas General Land Office Archives

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.