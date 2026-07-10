FUSMobile Surpasses 1,000 Patients Treated with Neurolyser® XR Across Eight(8) Countries

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Growing global adoption highlights increasing demand for non-invasive focused ultrasound treatment for chronic pain

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFUSMobile Surpasses 1,000 Patients Treated with Neurolyser XR Across Eight(8) CountriesGrowing global adoption highlights increasing demand for non-invasive focused ultrasound treatment for chronic painATLANTA, Georgia — July 2026 — FUSMobile, Inc., a leader in image-guided therapeutic focused ultrasound technologies, today announced that more than 1,000 patients have now been treated worldwide using the NeurolyserXR system, marking a significant commercial and clinical milestone in the company’s mission to transform chronic pain treatment through non-invasive focused ultrasound.The milestone, based on clinical utilization data derived from Neurolyser XR treatment consumables supplied to healthcare providers, reflects the continued growth of the technology across Eight (8) countries, including the United States and Canada. As physician adoption continues to expand internationally, Neurolyser XR is helping bring incision-free focused ultrasound treatments to an increasing number of patients around the world.Neurolyser XR uses focused ultrasound energy guided by fluoroscopic imaging to create precise therapeutic thermal lesions without needles, probes, or surgical incisions. The system is designed to provide physicians with a non-invasive alternative for treating chronic pain while potentially reducing procedure complexity and patient recovery time.“Reaching 1,000 treated patients is an exciting milestone for FUSMobile and an important validation of our technology,” said Dr. Arik Hananel, Chief Executive Officer of FUSMobile. “What makes this achievement particularly meaningful is that these patients have now been treated in eight countries. The growing international adoption of Neurolyser XR reflects the confidence physicians have placed in our technology and our shared commitment to improving the lives of people living with chronic pain.”Since its commercial introduction, Neurolyser XR has expanded into clinical and commercial sites throughout North America and internationally. Physicians are increasingly adopting focused ultrasound as a non-invasive treatment option for chronic pain conditions where precise thermal ablation is clinically indicated.Unlike conventional radiofrequency ablation procedures that require needle placement, Neurolyser XR delivers therapeutic focused ultrasound energy from entirely outside the body. This incision-free approach enables physicians to perform treatment without introducing instruments into the treatment site, offering a truly non-invasive alternative.“The continued expansion of Neurolyser XR demonstrates growing worldwide interest in non-invasive pain management technologies,” added Mr. Ron Aginsky, President of FUSMobile. “As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on supporting physicians, expanding clinical evidence, and making this technology available to even more patients globally.”With treatments now surpassing 1,000 patients and commercial use expanding across eight countries, FUSMobile believes this milestone represents another important step toward broader adoption of focused ultrasound as a mainstream treatment option for chronic pain.About FUSMobileFUSMobile develops innovative image-guided focused ultrasound technologies designed to provide non-invasive therapeutic solutions for chronic pain and other medical conditions. The company’s Neurolyserplatform combines advanced imaging guidance with precision-focused ultrasound energy to enable incision-free treatment without needles or implants.For more information, visit www.fusmobile.com Media ContactFUSMobile, Inc.Email: Press@fusmobile.comWebsite: www.fusmobile.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business performance, market adoption, clinical utilization, and growth opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements due to various risks and uncertainties.

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