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Statement on New Jersey's Ranking in CNBC's 2026 America's Top States for Business

Today's CNBC's 2026 America's Top States for Business rankings reinforce what the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce has long been saying: New Jersey must make economic competitiveness and support for the business community a top priority.

We are disappointed that New Jersey slipped in the overall rankings from 30th to 31st as a state for doing business. Even more troubling, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut all ranked ahead of New Jersey. Those are the very states we compete with every day for jobs, investment and economic growth. We cannot afford to continue falling behind our regional neighbors.

Perhaps most alarming, our state ranked 50th – last in the nation – in the category of ‘Business Friendliness.’ That is a distinction no state should accept.

There is much work to be done. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce looks forward to working with Gov. Sherrill, the Legislature and the broader business community to advance policies that make New Jersey more competitive, more affordable and more welcoming to employers. The businesses that have chosen to invest here – and those considering doing so – deserve a state that is committed to helping them succeed.

—Tom Bracken, President & CEO, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

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Statement on New Jersey's Ranking in CNBC's 2026 America's Top States for Business

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