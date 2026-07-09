Dr. Violet T. Lewis Village Fully Opens in Detroit

Final 73 Unit Building Receives Certificate of Occupancy, Leasing begins July 22

Dr. Violet T. Lewis devoted her life to expanding opportunities for others. It is our honor to ensure that her legacy endures in the form of safe, quality, affordable homes for the seniors of Detroit.” — Roger L. Myers, President & CEO, Presbyterian Villages of Michigan

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presbyterian Villages of Michigan (PVM) and Wallick Communities today announced the full opening of Dr. Violet T. Lewis Village , a $29.3 million affordable senior housing community that transforms the former campus of Michigan's only historically Black college (HBCU) and university into 105 affordable apartment homes for Detroit residents age 55 and older.With the East Building receiving its certificate of occupancy on June 29 and opening for leasing on July 22, the three-building community is now fully complete. The development combines the adaptive reuse of two historic Lewis College of Business buildings with a newly constructed four-story residential building, creating a vibrant community while preserving an important piece of Detroit history."This community represents what is possible when we bring together mission, investment, and deep respect for history. Dr. Violet T. Lewis devoted her life to expanding opportunities for others. It is our honor to ensure that her legacy endures in the form of safe, quality, affordable homes for the seniors of Detroit." — Roger L. Myers, President & CEO, Presbyterian Villages of MichiganLocated at 17370 Meyers Road, the former Lewis College of Business campus had been vacant since the college closed in 2013. Today, it offers residents modern amenities including community gathering spaces, a fitness area, computer lab, and thoughtfully designed apartment homes.The community serves income-qualified residents age 55 and older, with rents designed to remain affordable for households earning up to 80% of the area median income. The development also includes units reserved for residents with the lowest incomes through projectbased housing vouchers."In all there will be 105 quality, stable, affordable homes for seniors in Detroit. We are proud to be part of a project that restores purpose to this historic campus and creates real opportunities for real people." — Amy Albery, CEO, Wallick CommunitiesThe development was financed through Low-Income Housing Tax Credits allocated by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), along with support from MSHDA, the City of Detroit, The Kresge Foundation, Merchants Capital, Security Bank, First Merchants Bank, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis.Named in honor of Dr. Violet T. Lewis, founder of the Lewis Business College, the community preserves the legacy of the institution, which became Michigan's only HBCU in 1987. The redevelopment ensures the historic campus continues its mission of expanding opportunity by providing quality, affordable housing for Detroit seniors.

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