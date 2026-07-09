NUWC Division Newport engineer wins 2025 Rosenblatt Young Naval Engineer Award from American Society of Naval Engineers

A Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport engineer recently was selected as the winner of the 2025 Rosenblatt Young Naval Engineer Award from the American Society of Naval Engineers for his outstanding contributions to the success and advancement of acoustic engineering.

Ian Doyle, a resident of Newport, Rhode Island, is an engineer in Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department. He supports multiple technology development initiatives, working on projects related to advanced transduction materials, underwater acoustic communications, non-acoustic environmental sensing, low-frequency active sonar systems, and acoustic countermeasures and payloads.

“Over the past decade, he has demonstratedexceptional technical expertise and outstanding potential in the field of naval engineering,” the award states.

Doylewas hired in 2016 after earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, with a minor concentration in ocean engineering from the University of New Hampshire. He later earned a master’s degree in ocean engineering with a focus in underwater acoustics from the University of Rhode Island in 2021.

Doyle is an active contributor to the wider naval engineering community, having authored or co-authored 13 technical papers and building a strong portfolio of intellectual property, including one awarded patent and multiple pending applications. He is an accomplished technical communicator and frequently presents his research at the International Workshop on Acoustic Transduction Materials and Devices at Penn State University and at the Northeast Regional Acoustics Symposium at the University of New Hampshire.

In 2019, he received the NUWC Division Newport Annual Award for Excellence in Technology Demonstration for a fleet demonstration of non-traditional acoustic communications. He received a 2024 Annual Award for Excellence in Advanced Technology Development and Demonstrationas a member of a sonar systems development team.

Over the course of his career, Doyle has established himself as a subject matter expert in acoustic engineering andleadsseveral projects as a principal investigator.In this role, he alsocontributes to the professional development of the warfare center by providing technical guidance, training, and mentorship to junior engineers, new hires and peer colleagues.

“Doyle’s passion and dedication to the advancement of acoustic engineering and betterment of his colleagues have greatly benefited Division Newport and the warfighter,” the award states.

Established in memory of Mandell and Lester Rosenblatt, the Rosenblatt Young Naval Engineer Award is presented to engineers less than 35 years of age who have demonstrated remarkable, early professional achievement in one or more areas of naval engineering. More information about the award is available at: https://www.navalengineers.org/Awards/Annual-Awards/Rosenblatt-Young-Naval-Engineer-Award.

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869.Commanded by Capt. Kevin Behm, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.