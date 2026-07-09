Beat the Heat: App offers pocket-sized thermal readiness for heat safety

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES 07.09.2026

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — With summer in full swing and temperatures already on the rise, off-duty Soldiers, family members and civilians can protect themselves from heat related injuries using a mobile app called the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Administration — National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Heat Safety Tool.

Through the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool all individuals have access to similar information Soldiers rely on to mitigate heat injuries.

According to Oscar Powers, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence safety director, Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers use the Army’s Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Index instead of only using the ambient temperature because WBGT provides a more accurate and comprehensive measure of heat stress on the body.

“Unlike a simple temperature reading, the WBGT accounts for multiple environmental factors that contribute to how the body actually feels and responds,” Powers said.

He said these factors include temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation.

“By taking these factors into account, the Army can more accurately assess the risk of heat illness and implement appropriate work and rest cycles, hydration schedules, and other safety measures to protect Soldiers in training,” Powers said.

According to Center of Disease Control officials, the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool is a useful resource available in the app store of mobile devices, that can be used for planning outdoor activities.

Capt. Terry McClintock, Company F, 2nd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment commander, said heat can have a serious impact on accomplishing his mission of training Soldiers.

McClintock emphasized that heat injuries are a threat to the entire mission.

That’s why units take so many precautions such as facilitating proper work and rest cycles, staying hydrated, using arm immersion coupled with adjusting the uniform during breaks to allow for heat to escape the body, he said. It could also be as simple as encouraging a Soldier to add salt their food, he added.

Using a heat index, like the one provided by the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool, can help individuals make informed decisions about when, where and how to exercise or work outdoors safely.

Knowing the heat index value for your area can help with planning and scheduling outdoor activities. This might mean scheduling activities for cooler parts of the day, reducing the intensity or duration of the activity, or planning more frequent breaks, he explained.

Powers said the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool plays an important role in planning outdoor activities by providing a real-time heat index value for your location.

“This helps you understand the potential danger before you even start heading outdoors,” Powers said.

McClintock echoed Power’s advice.

“Off-duty cadre aren’t going to have a heat bulb in their pocket so using the app would be prudent,” McClintock said. “It would help with their planning because they could see that the morning is going to be nice, but if it’s going to be gross by 1 p.m., so they might plan on calling it a day around that time.”

Besides providing real time heat index values, the tool also recommends specific precautions to take, such as the amount of water to drink, the type of clothing to wear and the importance of finding shade, Powers added.

The tool also provides warning signs of heat related illness and the first aid measures to take when someone may be experiencing complications from heat.

Powers said headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, loss of appetite, muscle cramps and pale, cool or moist skin can all be signs of heat exhaustion.

Those who experience heat exhaustion should move to a cooler place, rest and rehydrate, Powers added.

Confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, profuse sweating and seizures can all be signs of heat stroke.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency, Powers explains. If you suspect someone has heat stroke, call 911 immediately and try to cool the person down with whatever means available, such as cool water, ice packs or fans.

Powers said we all should look out for each other.

“Use the buddy system,” Powers said. “Keep an eye on those around you for any signs of heat illness.”