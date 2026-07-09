World’s First Zam's Brings an Aussie-Based Global Success Story to the Gulf Coast

The Zambrero story starts with its Founder, Dr. Sam Prince — one of Australia’s most successful entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

Zambrero founder Dr. Sam Prince opens first Zam’s restaurant in Pensacola, Florida

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zam’s, a globally inspired, bowl-first restaurant concept and the newest chapter from Zambrero founder Dr. Sam Prince, will open its first-ever location at 404 Brent Lane in Pensacola. Zam's will introduce its punchy flavors at a soft opening July 15, with grand opening events planned throughout July.Pensacola wasn’t a random pick for Dr. Prince. This warm coastal city, with its own character, loyalty and appetite for something fresh, reminded him of another proud, tight-knit community that bigger brands tended to overlook, one 9,500 miles away, where he made his own start two decades ago: Canberra, Australia.“In many ways, Pensacola is Canberra, 20 years on,” Dr. Prince said. “We start with a genuine community, earn its trust plate by plate, and grow from there. That approach carried Zambrero out into the world, and it’s the same approach we’re bringing to Zam’s.”That original approach began in 2005, when Dr. Prince, then a 21-year-old medical student in Canberra, started Zambrero with AU$16,000 in savings. He was working part-time at a Mexican restaurant and kept noticing the same thing: Mexican food wasn’t being done well in Australia.“There’s a quote by Steven Spielberg: ‘Intuition whispers in your ear, it rarely yells.’ In my life, intuition was whispering that Mexican food was just not done well in Australia for a long time. And at some point, it started to yell,” Dr. Prince said.That whisper became Zambrero, which opened its first restaurant on a quiet street in Braddon, Canberra. The brand grew from 20 restaurants in 2012 to more than 100 by 2015. This growth earned a spot on the BRW Fast 100 list four years running. Now Zambrero operates more than 350 restaurants across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.The growth was never just about speed — it was built on conviction. Dr. Prince, a doctor by training, believed a restaurant could serve more than food, so purpose was baked into the business from the start. Through Plate 4 Plate, every regular or big burrito, bowl or Kids Zam Box purchased helps provide a meal to someone in need. This mission has delivered more than 100 million meals worldwide and remains at the heart of everything the brand does.Zam’s takes the DNA that built Zambrero and remixes it into a broader, globally inspired menu, free to explore flavors beyond Zambrero’s Mexican roots. Built around custom, build-your-own bowls and burritos, its fresh tastes and bold flavor combinations are served from breakfast through dinner. The same purpose that anchors Zambrero carries into Zam’s: fresh, real ingredients, and a continued commitment to Plate 4 Plate.“Canberra was the quiet beginning nobody expected,” Dr. Prince said. “Pensacola feels a lot like that, and Zam’s is glad to be here.”###About Zam’sZam’s is a globally inspired restaurant concept built around custom bowls and burritos, and the newest brand from Zambrero founder Dr. Sam Prince. The first Zam’s restaurant opens in Pensacola, Florida, in 2026, bringing fresh, real ingredients and a heritage of giving back through Plate 4 Plate. Learn more at zamsusa.com or follow @zams_usa on Facebook Instagram and TikTok.About ZambreroFounded in 2005 in Canberra, Australia, by Dr. Sam Prince, Zambrero operates more than 350 restaurants across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States. Through its Plate 4 Plate program, Zambrero has generated more than 100 million meals for people in need worldwide.Brand ContactLauren DrummondZam’s USAl.drummond@zamusa.comMedia Contact

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