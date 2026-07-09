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Commissioners hosted Buckets of Kindness community event at Haddon Lake Park

Commissioner Jennifer Cooley Fleisher will join community members for the Camden County Bucket of Kindness event, a family‑friendly celebration promoting kindness, connection, and community. Attendees can enjoy ice cream, giveaways, arts and crafts, a photo booth, a reading corner, and additional activities. Free child development screenings will also be available onsite for children up to age five.

 

“This Day of Kindness is full of events that bring our community together through joy, connection, and a shared commitment to lifting one another up,” said Commissioner Cooley Fleisher. “I encourage our residents to join us in creating a more caring and connected Camden County by spreading kindness in ways both big and small.”

 

This event is part of the Camden County Day of Kindness, which honors the legacy of Cherry Hill resident Samantha “Sammy” Goldsmith, whose life and story continue to inspire others to support TBI awareness and make a positive impact in the lives of those around them.

 

Commissioner Jeffrey Nash will carry the Day of Kindness into the evening with a free concert featuring Philadelphia’s own Work Drugs at 7:30 p.m. at the McLaughlin Norcross Memorial Dell.

 

For more information about other Day of Kindness events, visit camdencounty.com/a-day-of-kindness-in-camden-county.

For photos, click here.

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Commissioners hosted Buckets of Kindness community event at Haddon Lake Park

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