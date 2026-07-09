Henry Gare Personal Injury Attorney Ranked the #1 Personal Injury Law Firm in Jacksonville, Florida by BusinessRate.com

Henry Gare Personal Injury Attorney Ranked the #1 Personal Injury Law Firm in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEHenry Gare Personal Injury Attorney Ranked the #1 Personal Injury Law Firm in Jacksonville by BusinessRate.comJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — July 9, 2026 — Henry Gare Personal Injury Attorney is proud to announce that it has been ranked the #1 Personal Injury Attorney in Jacksonville, Florida by BusinessRate.com in its June 2026 rankings. BusinessRate evaluated 112 personal injury law firms in the Jacksonville market and ranked the Law Office of Henry Gare first with an Outstanding Benchmark Score of 282 out of 300. BusinessRate's Benchmark Score measures customer satisfaction and review performance using Google review data and considers Endurance, Momentum, and Review Quality.The June 2026 rankings placed the Henry Gare Personal Injury Attorney ahead of other well-known Jacksonville personal injury firms, recognizing the firm's continued commitment to exceptional client service and outstanding results. Henry Gare Personal Injury Attorney rated the #1 Jacksonville car accident lawyer . Rated the best Jacksonville car accident lawyer "Our clients place their trust in us during some of the most difficult times in their lives," said Henry Gare, founder of the Henry Gare Personal Injury Attorney. "Being recognized as the highest-ranked personal injury law firm in Jacksonville by BusinessRate is an honor because it reflects the experiences of the people we have had the privilege to represent. We are grateful to every client who has entrusted us with their case."BusinessRate.com awarded the firm an Outstanding Benchmark Score of 282, including:• Endurance: 176/180• Momentum: 87/100• Review Quality: 19/20The rankings are updated monthly and compare businesses within the same industry and geographic market using publicly available Google Business Profile review data. BusinessRate's scoring system is designed to evaluate not only the quantity of reviews but also long-term consistency, recent customer feedback, and review quality.For more than 25 years, Henry Gare has represented individuals and families throughout North and Central Florida who have been injured in automobile accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, wrongful death cases, and other personal injury matters. The firm has recovered more than $100 million for accident victims and has built its reputation on personalized representation, direct attorney access, and a commitment to maximizing client recoveries.This latest recognition adds to a growing list of professional honors earned by Henry Gare, including selection to Super Lawyers (2021–2026) and an AV Preeminent peer rating from Martindale-Hubbell.About Henry Gare Personal Injury AttorneyHenry Gare Personal Injury Attorney is a Jacksonville-based personal injury law firm representing victims of car accidents, trucking accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, and other serious injury claims throughout Jacksonville, Florida and North and Central Florida. Attorney Henry Gare has practiced law in Florida since 1992 and is dedicated to providing personal attention and aggressive representation for every client.Media ContactHenry Gare Personal Injury Attorney2716 Herschel StJacksonville FL 32205Phone: (904) 387-6101Website: https://henrygare.com

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