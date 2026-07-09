Breakthrough Central Texas and Raising Travis County Announce Strategic Partnership

Breakthrough Central Texas students work on STEM projects during 2026 Middle School Summer Academy

Raising Travis County helps leading college access and success nonprofit expand out-of-school opportunities for middle school students

With Raising Travis County’s support, we can reach more middle school students at a pivotal point in their educational journey and provide them with the tools...that help unlock their full potential.” — Michael Griffith, Breakthrough Central Texas Executive Director

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakthrough Central Texas and Raising Travis County today announced a strategic partnership that will expand access to high-quality out-of-school time programming for hundreds of middle school students across Travis County. Through this collaboration, Raising Travis County will invest $660,000 in 2026 to support the enrollment of 300 new middle school students in Breakthrough Central Texas programs.This investment will enable more students to participate in Breakthrough’s comprehensive programming, including after-school support, Saturday enrichment, and the Middle School Summer Academy—programs designed to foster academic success, confidence, and long-term college readiness.“This partnership represents an important step forward in ensuring that more students in Travis County have access to the high-quality academic and enrichment opportunities they need to thrive,” said Breakthrough Central Texas Executive Director Michael Griffith. “With Raising Travis County’s support, we can reach more middle school students at a pivotal point in their educational journey and provide them with the tools and experiences that help unlock their full potential.”Raising Travis County is a voter-approved initiative focused on expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care and out-of-school time opportunities for eligible families. Its strategic investments are designed to strengthen local infrastructure, support trusted providers, and help families navigate expanded access to essential services. The initiative marks a milestone not just locally, but nationally. Raising Travis County is the fastest implementation of any initiative of its kind in the country—and the first of its kind in Texas, underscoring the community’s commitment to innovative, impactful solutions.“Raising Travis County is committed to ensuring every child has access to enriching, supportive environments beyond the school day,” said Dr. Leah Meunier, Strategic Advisor for Raising Travis County. “By partnering with proven providers like Breakthrough Central Texas, we’re building the capacity needed to serve more families, give working parents peace of mind, and deliver meaningful, lasting impact.”Through this partnership, Breakthrough Central Texas will expand its reach to serve additional students who can benefit from consistent academic support, mentorship, and engaging enrichment experiences—all critical components in closing opportunity gaps and preparing students for future success. Together, Raising Travis County and Breakthrough Central Texas are contributing to a stronger ecosystem of out-of-school time programs that support families, empower students, and strengthen the community.For more information about Breakthrough Central Texas, visit Breakthroughctx.org . For more information about Raising Travis County, visit www.traviscountytx.gov/rtc ###ABOUT BREAKTHROUGH CENTRAL TEXASBreakthrough Central Texas is the leading college access and success nonprofit in Central Texas. For nearly 25 years, we have partnered with thousands of middle and high school students who aspire to be the first in their family to graduate with a degree or certificate. We make a radical, long-term commitment to students, to and through college, unlocking the power of education and a lifetime of opportunity. We support the whole student with personalized services, work closely with community partners, campuses, and employers, and advocate for our students with lawmakers. Breakthrough students attend 60+ public schools and persist at nearly 100 colleges and universities. The result is that 55% of Breakthrough students graduate from college, compared to 17% of low-income students in our region. Our work has resulted in more than 650 postsecondary graduates, with 4,000 on their way, positively impacting families for generations, our region’s educational equity, and the Central Texas economy. Join the conversation at @BreakthroughCTX, Instagram @BreakthroughCTX and at Facebook.com/BreakthroughCTX. To learn more, visit www.breakthroughctx.org ABOUT RAISING TRAVIS COUNTYRaising Travis County is a voter-approved initiative designed to expand access to affordable, high-quality child care and out-of-school time programs, including after-school and summer enrichment for eligible families. By supporting both families and providers, Raising Travis County helps parents stay in the workforce or continue their education, while children and youth gain access to safe, enriching child care and out-of-school time opportunities. These benefits ripple across our communities—strengthening family stability, boosting the local economy, and helping Travis County thrive. To learn more, visit www.traviscountytx.gov/rtc

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