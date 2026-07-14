Harvard Eye Associates Named Official Eye Doctors of UC Irvine Athletics

Longtime Orange County eye care practice partners with UCI Anteaters to bring expert vision care to fans, students, and student-athletes

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvard Eye Associates, one of Orange County's most established ophthalmology and optometry practices, today announced a new partnership naming the practice the Official Eye Doctors of UC Irvine Athletics. The multi-sport agreement connects one of the region's most trusted names in vision care with one of its most spirited college athletic programs.

"Harvard Eye Associates has cared for Orange County families for more than 50 years, and partnering with UC Irvine Athletics is a natural extension of our commitment to this community," said John A. Hovanesian, MD, of Harvard Eye Associates. "We share the Anteaters' values of excellence, teamwork, and doing things the right way. We're proud to support the student-athletes, coaches, and fans who make UCI Athletics such an important part of Orange County."

The partnership pairs two organizations with deep local roots. Trusted since 1974, Harvard Eye Associates has spent five decades bringing patients the most advanced treatments in both medical and surgical eye care. The practice's board-certified physicians have performed a combined total of more than 200,000 surgical procedures and continue to conduct clinical research on new lens implants, surgical devices, and medications before they become available to the broader medical community.

With 19 doctors across three Orange County locations in Laguna Hills, San Clemente, and Orange, Harvard Eye Associates offers patients convenient access to nearly every eye care specialty within a single practice. Services include cataract surgery, custom LASIK and refractive surgery, cornea and dry eye care, glaucoma treatment, retina care, general eye exams, and oculofacial plastic and cosmetic services.

Under the partnership, Harvard Eye Associates will have a visible presence throughout the UCI Anteaters' fan experience. Fans attending games at the Bren Events Center will see the practice featured on courtside LED rotational signage on both sides of the court, as well as on the videoboard and in public address announcements. The partnership spans multiple sports, including men's and women's basketball, baseball, and soccer, and offers on-site display and activation opportunities at eight campus events throughout the season.

Healthy vision plays a critical role in athletic performance and everyday life alike, making the partnership a fitting match. As the Official Eye Doctors of UC Irvine Athletics, Harvard Eye Associates looks forward to raising awareness about the importance of comprehensive eye care while cheering on the Anteaters throughout the season.

Fans can look for Harvard Eye Associates at Anteater home games and campus events all season long. To learn more or request an appointment, visit https://harvardeye.com or call (949) 951-2020.

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