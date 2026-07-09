Palmetto Moon Expands to 10th State with First-Ever Missouri Location Opening in Branson on August 29

This is our first store in Missouri and our 10th state, and there’s no better city to celebrate that milestone than Branson.” — Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager

BRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is gearing up to celebrate the Grand Opening of its first-ever Missouri location at Tanger Outlets Branson (300 Tanger Boulevard, Suite 109, Branson, MO 65616) with a full day of festivities on Saturday, August 29, 2026. The Branson community — and the millions of visitors who make this city one of the most beloved family destinations in the country — are all invited to be part of the celebration.The Branson opening is a landmark moment for Palmetto Moon, representing the brand’s first store in Missouri and its tenth state overall. It’s a fitting milestone for a city that shares so much with the Palmetto Moon customer — family-oriented, adventure-loving, and deeply rooted in a sense of community and Southern spirit.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and carefully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shop for the whole family featuring apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and more.The Grand Opening Celebration will be an all-day event packed with exclusive offers, giveaways, and in-store experiences. Doors open at 10:00 a.m., and the first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler. Guests can spin to win prizes every 30 minutes throughout the day, with hourly grand prize drawings featuring popular items including the YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The celebration continues from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with free sweet treats, additional giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow all updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share event reminders, sneak peeks, and Grand Opening details leading up to the celebration.“Branson is such a special place, and we’ve been counting down to this opening,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “This is our first store in Missouri and our 10th state, and there’s no better city to celebrate that milestone than Branson. We’re planning a big day and can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors.”Inside the new store, customers will discover a carefully curated mix of favorite lifestyle brands including YETI, Local Boy, FP Movement, Drake, Lulu Mac, and Turtlebox, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor. The Branson location will also feature collegiate apparel for the University of Missouri, giving Tigers fans a new destination to celebrate their Mizzou pride.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with 55+ locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, and Missouri. The brand is known for its community-first approach, friendly service, and curated mix of regional and national brands.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Branson location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality.To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

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