Atrium AI Launches the World’s First Agentic Workforce Built for the Church

TJ Person, Co-Founder & CEO, Atrium AI

Atrium Verge™ introduces a new workforce of intelligent employees that complete the administrative work of ministry, giving pastors more time to serve people.

Every task an Agentic Employee completes creates more time for ministry. Technology should amplify ministry—not replace it.” — TJ Person, Co-Founder & CEO, Atrium AI

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atrium AI today announced the launch of Atrium Verge , the world’s first workforce of Agentic Employees built specifically for churches. Debuting this week at the Church Leaders Conference in Florida, Atrium Verge introduces a new category of ministry technology that gives every church intelligent employees that work alongside pastors and ministry teams.Unlike traditional AI assistants that answer questions or generate content, Agentic Employees complete real work. They manage calendars, respond to emails and text messages, prepare meeting notes, coordinate volunteers, conduct research, follow up with guests, create social media content, monitor Google Ad Grants, generate reports, and automate hundreds of repetitive administrative tasks.Less administration. More ministry.Atrium Verge works seamlessly to integrate with the technology churches already use, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Gmail, Outlook, leading Church Management Systems (CHMS), QuickBooks, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, calendar platforms, and many other applications. By working across these systems, they complete entire workflows—not just individual tasks—without requiring churches to replace the software they already trust.“Churches have had software for decades,” said TJ Person, Co-Founder and CEO of Atrium AI. “What they’ve never had are employees that never sleep. Atrium Verge gives every church a team of Agentic Employees working around the clock so pastors and staff can spend less time managing tasks and more time discipling people, caring for families, developing leaders, and advancing the mission of the Church.”Each Agentic Employee is purpose-built for a specific ministry role, including executive assistance, communications, guest follow-up, volunteer coordination, finance support, research, marketing, event planning, and operations. Powered by advanced AI, they collaborate with church staff while completing meaningful work autonomously.“For many pastors, administration has quietly become one of the greatest barriers to ministry,” said Byron Bledsoe, Senior Pastor of C3 Church. “Delegating hours of administrative work to trusted Agentic Employees has the potential to transform how churches operate, giving pastors more time for discipleship, leadership, and caring for people.”Built around the belief that Healthy People Build Healthy Churches, Atrium Verge exists to remove administrative burdens so ministry leaders can invest more time building relationships and serving their communities.Conference attendees will experience live demonstrations of Agentic Employees completing ministry workflows in seconds that traditionally require hours of manual work.“Our vision has never been to replace pastors or church staff,” TJ added. “Our vision is to remove the work that keeps ministry leaders from people. Every administrative task an Agentic Employee completes creates another opportunity to pray with someone, mentor a volunteer, visit a family in crisis, or share the Gospel. Technology should amplify ministry—not become the ministry.”About Atrium AIAtrium AI builds intelligent technology that helps churches strengthen ministry, deepen engagement, and eliminate administrative burdens. Its products include Atrium Verge, the world’s first workforce of Agentic Employees built for the Church; Atrium Heartbeat, a congregational intelligence platform; and Atrium Pathways, an AI-powered guest engagement solution.Learn more at atriumheartbeat.com/vergeMedia ContactTJ PersonCo-Founder & CEO, Atrium AIpress@atrium-insights.com

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