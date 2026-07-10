Métis Crossing Joins the Destinations Featured in Amazing Race Canada 'Top Places to Visit' Campaign

Métis Crossing Logo Métis Crossing is one of the places featured in the Amazing Race Canada "Top Places to Visit" campaign

Limited-time offer invites visitors to stay and experience a season of Métis culture along the North Saskatchewan River

A huge number of travellers today want real, authentic connections when they vacation, and this campaign is a perfect showcase of what that looks like.” — Chelsey Quirk, Chief Executive Officer of Indigenous Tourism Alberta

SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing, one of Alberta's premier cultural destinations, is featured in the Amazing Race Canada "Top Places to Visit" campaign, a Bell Media initiative spotlighting places to visit across the country throughout 2026. The partnership puts Métis-led tourism in front of a national audience and invites more visitors to experience the destination for themselves this summer."Partnering with a name as recognizable as Amazing Race Canada is a worthwhile investment for us, and a chance to introduce who the Métis are to people across the country," said Juanita Marois, Chief Executive Officer of Métis Crossing. "People visit us and leave transformed knowing more about our culture and themselves than they did when they arrived. We want more Canadians to have that experience." Guests in 2026 will find new ways to stay and explore, from the new Sky Watching Cabins and Sky Watching Domes to the new Sage & Spruce Indigenous Spa with its Infinity Pathway. They can enjoy signature experiences that travel a historic fur trade route by Voyageur canoe in Paddle into the Past, explore the paddocks to see rare white bison and other heritage species on the Visions, Hopes and Dreams at Métis Crossing Wildlife Tour, and explore Métis art, story and hunting traditions on Through the Eye of the Hunter and Meet the Métis."A huge number of travellers today want real, authentic connections when they vacation, and this campaign is a perfect showcase of what that looks like," said Chelsey Quirk, Chief Executive Officer of Indigenous Tourism Alberta. "Indigenous tourism is one of our province's greatest strengths, and it's exciting to see Métis Crossing step into a national spotlight. This kind of awareness does more than just drive bookings; it welcomes Canadians into our stories and deepens our shared understanding of the diverse cultures, languages, and histories that have shaped this land for generations."For a limited time, visitors can save 20 percent on overnight stay at Métis Crossing using the promotional code AMAZING. Bookings can be made at metiscrossing.com/amazing, with the offer available until the end of 2026.Métis Crossing is located on 688 acres along the North Saskatchewan River, about 90 minutes northeast of Edmonton. General admission is free, while overnight stays, signature experiences and packages can be booked online.About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta's premier Métis cultural destination, located on 688 acres along the North Saskatchewan River about 90 minutes northeast of Edmonton. Owned by the Otipemisiwak Métis Government and operated by Métis Crossing Ventures Ltd., it welcomes visitors to experience Métis history, culture and traditions through immersive programming, signature experiences, accommodations and gathering spaces.

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