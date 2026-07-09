FUSMobile to Showcase Neurolyser® XR at Booth 513 at ASPN 2026 and Sponsor Interactive Hands-On Clinical Lab

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Proudly participating in the clinical lab day 7/16/26

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FUSMobile Inc., a leader in image-guided therapeutic focused ultrasound for pain management, today announced that it will exhibit the NeurolyserXR at Booth 513 during the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) 2026 Annual Conference in Miami.In addition to exhibiting at the conference, FUSMobile is proud to sponsor the ASPN Clinical Lab, providing physicians with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience using a fully functional Neurolyser XR system in a realistic procedural environment.The Clinical Lab will allow participants to perform simulated procedures utilizing fluoroscopic (X-ray) guidance, treatment planning, target localization, and focused ultrasound ablation techniques. Unlike a conventional demonstration, physicians will perform actual therapeutic focused ultrasound ablations using a specially developed thermochromic phantom. The phantom temporarily changes color in response to heat, allowing participants to immediately visualize the precise location and size of each ablation created within the target. As the phantom cools, the color returns to its original state, enabling repeated treatments and multiple practice sessions on the same model. This unique training platform provides immediate visual confirmation of treatment accuracy while demonstrating the precision and repeatability of the Neurolyser XR system.“The ASPN Annual Conference brings together many of the world’s leading interventional pain specialists, making it the ideal venue to demonstrate the capabilities of Neurolyser XR,” said Arik Hananel, MD, Chief Executive Officer of FUSMobile. “By sponsoring the Clinical Lab, we’re giving physicians the opportunity to experience the technology firsthand using authentic imaging guidance and treatment workflows. Being able to perform real focused ultrasound ablations and immediately visualize the treatment within the thermochromic phantom creates an educational experience that closely mirrors clinical practice.”Neurolyser XR is an image-guided therapeutic focused ultrasound platform designed to perform non-invasive neurotomy procedures under fluoroscopic guidance. The system enables physicians to target pain-generating nerves with sub-millimeter precision while avoiding the needles, probes, and tissue disruption associated with conventional radiofrequency ablation.Conference attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 513 throughout the meeting to meet the FUSMobile team, view live demonstrations of the Neurolyser XR system, and learn how focused ultrasound is expanding the future of interventional pain management. Attendees are also invited to participate in the Clinical Lab for an immersive experience with image-guided treatment planning, targeting, and real-time focused ultrasound ablation using the reusable thermochromic phantom.About FUSMobile Inc.FUSMobile Inc. develops innovative image-guided focused ultrasound technologies that enable physicians to perform precise, non-invasive treatments for chronic pain. Its Neurolyser platform combines advanced imaging guidance with high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) to provide an incision-free alternative to conventional neurotomy procedures. Neurolyser systems are now in clinical use in more than ten countries, including the United States and Canada.Media ContactFUSMobile Inc.Email: info@fusmobile.comWebsite: www.fusmobile.com

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