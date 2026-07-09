Attorney General James Sues Some of Nation’s Largest Chemical Companies Over Toxic Pollution from Consumer Products

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today sued some of the nation’s largest chemical and agricultural companies – 3M Company (3M), EIDP, Inc. (EIDP), The Chemours Company, Inc. (Chemours), Corteva, Inc. (Corteva), and DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (DuPont) – for contributing to decades of toxic polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) pollution in New York through their use in consumer products. PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” because of their ability to persist in the environment without breaking down. Some PFAS are associated with an increased risk of cancer, birth defects, pregnancy complications, high cholesterol, hormone issues, and a wide range of other health problems.

Attorney General James alleges that these companies manufactured, marketed, and sold PFAS that they knew to be toxic for use in consumer products. She further alleges that the companies deceived consumers and the public about their exposure to PFAS and the contamination of the environment, and failed to warn the public about the risks of PFAS in consumer goods. Attorney General James is seeking a court order holding the companies liable for the environmental and public health damage they have caused, requiring them to fund cleanup efforts throughout New York, and ordering them to properly warn consumers about their products’ risks. The lawsuit also seeks damages, restitution, and other financial penalties.

“Big companies like 3M and DuPont knowingly sold toxic products that threatened New Yorkers’ health and polluted our environment for decades. It’s time for them to pay for the damage they caused,” said Attorney General James. “For far too long, our communities have unfairly shouldered the costs of protecting people from these toxic forever chemicals and cleaning up their contamination. I look forward to ensuring the companies responsible for PFAS pollution are held accountable.”

PFAS were first developed in the 1940s and were used in a wide variety of consumer products for their water and oil-repellant properties. Companies such as 3M and DuPont began manufacturing and selling these chemicals for use in consumer products to create water and stain-resistant fabric treatments, water-repellant clothing, food packaging, non-stick cookware, cosmetics, and more. Regular use of these products released toxic PFAS into the environment and consumers’ bodies, posing substantial environmental and health risks.

Attorney General James alleges that the companies knew early on that PFAS were toxic, persistent, and accumulated in humans, plants, and animals, yet hid this information from the public. As early as the 1970s, researchers at 3M had discovered PFAS in blood samples from the company’s employees and the general public, and knew that their products were toxic. In 1981, DuPont secretly monitored 50 of its female employees who were exposed to one of its PFAS products. Its data showed that two of the seven pregnant workers who were exposed had babies with eye and nostril defects. Rather than inform its employees or regulators of the results, DuPont abandoned the study and continued to manufacture and sell that PFAS product.

The lawsuit also alleges the companies knew that their products caused environmental damage. For example, in 1983, 3M scientists concluded that PFAS could pollute the water supply through wastewater, yet for decades 3M failed to conduct any of the environmental risk assessments its researchers recommended. Instead, the companies continued to aggressively produce, market, and sell chemical products containing PFAS they knew to be toxic while misleading consumers about their safety. Even when the companies phased out their use of certain PFAS products, they failed to warn consumers about products that were still for sale or already in their homes containing these toxic chemicals. In other cases, harmful PFAS were merely replaced with similarly toxic compounds.

Attorney General James alleges that the companies violated New York laws by producing, marketing, and selling products containing chemicals they knew to be harmful to New Yorkers’ health and the environment for decades. The companies violated New Yorkers’ rights to clean air and water by causing widespread environmental contamination. They violated New York’s consumer protection laws by deceptively marketing their products as safe, when in fact, they contained toxic chemicals. The companies also engaged in repeated and persistent fraud, allowing them to illegally profit by failing to warn New Yorkers of the health and environmental risks of their products.

Attorney General James is seeking a court order holding the companies liable for the environmental and public health effects of their PFAS products and requiring them to fund cleanup efforts to rid communities of the toxic chemicals. The lawsuit also seeks to prevent the companies from selling any products containing harmful PFAS without adequate warnings, and to end any misleading advertising. In addition, Attorney General James is seeking damages, disgorgement of all illegally earned profits, restitution, and other penalties.

Attorney General James thanks the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Department Health for their assistance in this matter.

This matter is being handled by Assistant Attorneys General Jennifer C. Simon, Kyle Burns, Sabita Krishnan, Brendan McGrath, and Environmental Scientists John Davis and Joshua Crittenden of the Environmental Protection Bureau, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Lemuel M. Srolovic, and with the assistance of Senior Advisor and Special Counsel M. Umair Khan. Data Scientist Blake Rubey and former Data Scientist Blythe Davis of the Research and Analytics Department also assisted in this matter. The Environmental Protection Bureau is a part of the Division for Social Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.