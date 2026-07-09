SLED Charges Darlington County Woman with Lottery Fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Stacey Ann McFarland, 55, with Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. The SLED investigation was requested by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Details can be found in the attached warrant.

McFarland was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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