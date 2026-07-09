CPW hosting Cast and Blast for novice sportswomen Aug. 7-9 in Norwood

District Wildlife Manager Kelly Crane leads a fly fishing clinic during a previous Ladies Cast, Blast and Fling event in Norwood. CPW file photo

NORWOOD, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host the Ladies Cast, Blast & Fling workshop for new hunters and fisherwomen Aug. 7-9 at the Jim Olterman Lone Cone State Wildlife Area in Norwood.

This program is for women brand new to hunting and fishing. Lessons will include the basics of archery, fly fishing, shotgun shooting and wildlife management. Participants will be expected to participate in all topics covered. Those not interested in learning and trying all lessons should not apply.

"This program is designed for women and provides a very supportive atmosphere for those who want to learn about fishing, hunting and wildlife," said Kelly Crane, District Wildlife Manager in Ouray. "We especially invite women who have little or no experience to join us."

This program is for women 18-and-older, and all participants must have a valid fishing license.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. July 24. Accepted participants will be notified via email if they have been accepted. Registration is limited to 25 participants, and the event will be canceled if at least 15 people are not registered.

The event is free, but a $40 deposit check to hold your place is required with registration. The check will be returned the day of the event. Those accepted who are unable to make it and do not cancel within at least five days prior to the workshop will not be refunded.

CPW will provide all necessary gear, including shotguns and ammo, bows and arrows, fly rods and tackle. Those with a 20-gauge shotgun may bring their own, as well as those who already own fly fishing gear.

Participants should bring their own tent and camping gear or bring a sleeping bag if allotted space in a cabin bunk bed. All food will be provided. Those with strict dietary restrictions should consider bringing supplemental food.

To apply, send a completed application form to:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

2300 S Townsend Ave.

Montrose, CO. 81401

Applications may also be submitted to Brittany McKinney at [email protected]s or via fax at 970-252-6053. McKinney can also be reached at 970-252-6000.

For more information, contact District Wildlife Manager Kelly Crane at [email protected].

The Jim Olterman Lone Cone SWA is a 5,030 acre property located roughly 25 miles south of Norwood in Dolores County.

