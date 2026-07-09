Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,303 in the last 365 days.

Barr Lake State Park closing boat ramps Friday for 2026 season

Barr Lake State Park on July 6, 2026

July 9, 2026
 

Barr Lake State Park closing boat ramps Friday for 2026 season
 

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Due to low reservoir levels, Barr Lake State Park will close the boat ramp on Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m. through the rest of the 2026 boating season. While the park started the season close to full capacity, the depleted snowpack run-off and drawing down by water rights holders have decreased reservoir levels to the point where boats will be unable to launch from the boat ramp. The boat ramps typically close in fall. 

Hand-launched vessels, like kayaks and paddleboards, will still be allowed. Wade or swimming is not permitted at Barr Lake. Park officials are evaluating options for ranger boats and water rescue crafts. Visitors should expect extended response times to water rescues and recreate at their own risk. 

Aquatic nuisance species (ANS) inspections and decontaminations will continue to be available after the ramp closes by contacting the ranger phone number, (720) 520-1876, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

The 1,950-acre reservoir at Barr Lake State Park is fed by the South Platte River and its snowpack run-off. The water rights are owned by the Farmers Reservoir and Irrigation Company (FRICO) and allocated for irrigation purposes. 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Barr Lake State Park closing boat ramps Friday for 2026 season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.