ARMS, a Vertica Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Acquires Teleosoft, Expanding Into Court and Civil Process Software

ARMS is an Automated Records Management System that provides public safety and law enforcement agencies with a user friendly end-to-end suite of CAD & RMS solutions for all their reporting and compliance needs.

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARMS, a leading provider of cloud-based public safety software, today announced the acquisition of Teleosoft, a leading provider of cloud-based civil process and court case management software trusted by more than 80 counties representing over 100 offices across the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in ARMS' strategy to build a unified, end-to-end public-safety portfolio spanning law enforcement, parking and enforcement, corrections, and now the courts and county civil process. Teleosoft will join ARMS, Cardinal Tracking, and ATIMS under the ARMS Public Safety Technologies portfolio, expanding the company's ability to serve municipal, county, state, and higher-education customers seeking modern, integrated platforms.

Teleosoft will continue to operate as a dedicated county government platform while benefiting from ARMS' shared infrastructure, security standards, and long-term cloud modernization roadmap.

Teleosoft is known for its CountySuite™ platform, a deeply configurable suite of solutions for sheriff civil process, court case management and e-filing, court administration, and related county office workflows — backed by 24/7 support and regular quarterly updates that keep systems current, secure, and running smoothly.

Teleosoft brings deep expertise in civil process and court technology to the ARMS portfolio. The platform's flexibility, workflow design, and customer-focused philosophy align closely with ARMS' mission to provide modern, cloud-ready tools that reduce administrative burden and improve safety across public-safety agencies, enabling the combined company to serve agencies more comprehensively, from dispatch and records to the courthouse and beyond.

"For 20 years, our public safety clients trusted us to build software worthy of the responsibility they carry,” said Luke Gatchell, founder of Teleosoft. “That trust is why we exist. Joining ARMS gives us the resources to grow beyond what we've built — stronger support, deeper certifications, and the world-class security our clients deserve — without changing the relationships they count on. We're grateful for this new partnership and ready to expand. The next 20 years will be even better than the first."

This acquisition reflects the continued support of Vertica Capital Partners, whose shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence has enabled ARMS to scale faster and serve public-safety agencies more effectively.

The acquisition further expands ARMS’ public safety platform, adding court and civil process capabilities to its existing CAD, RMS, parking and enforcement, and corrections solutions to better support the evolving needs of public safety agencies. For Teleosoft, joining ARMS strengthens its capacity to deliver modern, mission-critical tools to county governments nationwide, expanding what it can offer, deepening its support model, and bringing more long-term value to every county it serves.

Teleosoft customers will have access to ARMS' broader ecosystem, including integrations, analytics, mobility tools, and future cross-platform capabilities, while continuing to receive the same high-quality service they rely on today. All existing Teleosoft support channels and contacts will remain unchanged following the acquisition.

About ARMS

ARMS Technologies is a comprehensive public safety software portfolio serving the full spectrum of public-safety operations, from dispatch and records to parking, enforcement, corrections, and the courts. Comprising ARMS, Cardinal Tracking, ATIMS, and Teleosoft, the organization delivers modern, cloud-based solutions to municipalities, counties, higher education institutions, school districts, airports, and hospitals nationwide.

For more information about ARMS' solutions and platform, visit www.arms.com.

About Teleosoft

Teleosoft is a software company based in York, Pennsylvania, with 20 years experience serving county courts, sheriff’s offices, and justice systems across the United States. Its CountySuite™ platform supports core county workflows, including sheriff civil process, court case management and electronic filing, backed by responsive, human-first customer support and quarterly system updates. For more information, visit www.teleosoft.com.

About Vertica Capital Partners

Vertica Capital Partners is a New York-based growth investor focused on partnering with high-potential software and technology companies. The firm is dedicated to empowering founders and management teams by providing the flexible capital, strategic resources, and operational expertise needed to scale. With a collaborative, founder-first approach, Vertica helps visionary leaders navigate the complexities of growth to build enduring market leaders. For more information, visit verticacp.com.

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