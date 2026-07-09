SwimRight Academy in West Hills Offers Free Swim Skill Evaluations During Safety Week, July 27 – August 2, 2026

Free swim evaluations in West Hills give parents expert feedback on their child's swimming ability and essential water survival skills.

Safety Week gives parents an accessible, stress-free way to truly understand their children’s swimming abilities before an emergency happens.” — Lenny Krayzelburg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families throughout the San Fernando Valley prepare for beach days in Malibu, afternoons at backyard pools, weekend trips to Ventura County, and summer vacations, SwimRight Academy in West Hills is encouraging parents to make water safety part of their plans. From July 27 through August 2, 2026, the academy will host Safety Week , offering free individualized swim evaluations for children of all ages and experience levels.The complimentary evaluations are designed to help parents gain an accurate understanding of how their child responds in the water before spending time around pools, lakes, or the Pacific Ocean. Rather than focusing solely on swimming strokes, certified instructors assess fundamental water survival abilities, including independent floating, breath control, confidence in deep water, and overall safety awareness. Each family receives personalized feedback and recommendations tailored to their child's current skill level.Every evaluation is conducted one-on-one with a SwimRight Academy instructor, allowing children to be assessed in a supportive, low-pressure environment. Parents leave with a clearer picture of their child's strengths, areas for improvement, and practical guidance for building stronger water safety skills throughout the year.“Safety Week gives parents an accessible, stress-free way to truly understand their children’s swimming abilities before an emergency happens,” says Lenny Krayzelburg, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Founder of SwimRight Academy. “Whether a family is planning a weekend at the beach or simply spending more time in the backyard pool, understanding a child's real water survival skills can make all the difference.”With Southern California's warm climate keeping families in and around the water for much of the year, SwimRight Academy hopes Safety Week will give parents added confidence before the busiest weeks of summer recreation.Appointments are available for a limited time during Safety Week, and advance registration is required. Families interested in scheduling a free swim evaluation are encouraged to contact SwimRight Academy's West Hills location before all appointment times are reserved.

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