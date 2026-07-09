B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION LAUNCHES NEW SEASON OF ADULT EDUCATION THROUGH MELTON SCHOOL

B'nai Torah Congregation B'nai Torah Congregation Melton School Penina Bredoff

Fall 2026-Spring 2027 Classes Available at Three Boca Raton Locations and Online via Zoom, Making Learning More Accessible Than Ever

Our goal is to make Jewish learning as accessible as possible.” — Penina Bredoff

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast United States, today announced the launch of its 2026-2027 Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning ™ course lineup, featuring an engaging selection of classes that explore Jewish history, ethics, spirituality, biblical texts, and contemporary issues.Beginning in October, Melton courses will be offered at three convenient Boca Raton locations—B’nai Torah Congregation, Congregation B’nai Israel and Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center (Levis JCC) —as well as online via Zoom and through hybrid classes, making it easier than ever for learners to participate from wherever they are.Now in its 13th year as the home of the Florence Melton School in South Palm Beach County, B’nai Torah Congregation continues to serve as a regional hub for lifelong Jewish learning. The internationally recognized Melton program engages adults in meaningful study of Jewish texts and ideas while connecting them to a worldwide community of lifelong learners."Our goal is to make Jewish learning as accessible as possible," said Penina Bredoff, South Palm Beach Melton Director and Cooperman Adult Education Coordinator at B’nai Torah Congregation. "Whether someone prefers to learn at B’nai Torah, Congregation B’nai Israel, the Levis JCC or from the comfort of home via Zoom, we want every adult to have the opportunity to participate. Technology also allows friends and family from across the country—and around the world—to join us in learning together."Classes are offered in six-week and 10-week sessions, with tuition set at $179 and $295, respectively. Scholarships are available for those needing financial assistance.Highlights of the 2026-2027 course schedule include:Timeless Wisdom from the Books of Ecclesiastes, Lamentations and Song of SongsInstructor: Rabbi David Steinhardt10-week class | Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m. | Begins Oct. 13, 2026Hybrid | B’nai Torah Congregation-Study three of Judaism's most profound biblical scrolls while exploring themes of life's meaning, love, suffering and humanity's relationship with the Divine through both ancient and contemporary commentaries.We the People: The American Jewish ExperienceInstructors: Rabbi Cy Stanway, Rabbi Erica Rosenkranz and Rabbi Robert Silvers10-week class | Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-Noon | Begins Nov. 5, 2026Hybrid | Congregation B’nai Israel-This newly reimagined Melton course explores the rich diversity of American Jewish life through a modern lens, examining Jewish identity, immigration, antisemitism, race, leadership, food culture and the evolving story of American Jewry.Jewish Medical Ethics: A 21st Century DiscussionInstructor: Marion Hirschmann10-week class | Mondays, 10-11:30 a.m. | Begins Nov. 9, 2026In-Person Only | Adolph and Rose Levis JCC-Explore today's most challenging medical and ethical questions—including human cloning, genetic identity, assisted suicide and surrogacy—through the lens of Jewish thought. Developed by renowned medical ethicist Rabbi Elliot Dorff, Ph.D., the course examines how Jewish values can help navigate modern medical advances and ethical dilemmas.Timeless Tales, Modern Sensibilities: A Deep Look at the Books of Esther & RuthInstructor: Marion Hirschmann10-week class | Thursdays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Begins Jan. 14, 2027Hybrid | B’nai Torah Congregation-Examine the enduring relevance of Esther and Ruth while exploring themes of identity, faith, gender, courage and leadership through the stories of two remarkable women whose legacies continue to inspire today.The complete class schedule and registration information are available at www.btcboca.org/melton Adult Education Class RegistrationAdvance registration is required for all Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning classes. Classes are available in person at B’nai Torah Congregation, Congregation B’nai Israel and the Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center (JCC), as well as online via Zoom. For more information, contact Penina Bredoff, South Palm Beach Melton Director and Cooperman Adult Education Coordinator, at (561) 392-8566 or melton@bnai-torah.org.To register, visit www.btcboca.org/melton About The Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish LearningThe Melton School engages adult learners in a life-enhancing study of Jewish texts and ideas that nurtures and deepens Jewish community worldwide. Through classes (both in-person and online) and travel seminars, Melton learners find Jewish texts and ideas accessible and relevant to their lives. They become part of a worldwide movement of committed learners who are empowered to enrich Jewish life. Melton is the largest pluralistic adult Jewish education network in the world, with 50 Melton communities throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and South Africa. More than 50,000 learners have experienced Melton’s professionally developed curriculum and lively interactive classes. Learn more at www.meltonschool.org About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast U.S. with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

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