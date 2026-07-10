Stibo Systems and CommerceIQ partner to close the gap between product data and retail sales

Great product content starts with great data. Pairing that foundation with CIQ's content agent turns intelligence into stronger performance on Amazon and other retailers.” — Neda Nia, Chief Product and Growth Officer for Stibo Systemsc

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stibo Systems, the largest independent provider of master data management (MDM) and the company behind the trusted intelligence platform, is partnering with CommerceIQ, the agentic AI platform for digital commerce, to help brands turn accurate, well-managed product content into stronger performance on retailer sites.The two companies bring together complementary strengths: Stibo Systems ensures product data is clean, consistent, and governed at the source, while CommerceIQ's Content Agent takes that data and optimizes how it shows up where shoppers actually buy starting with Amazon. Together, the partnership gives brands a single path from PIM to shelf, so the content that leaves a brand's system of record is also the content that converts once it reaches a retailer's platform."Great product content starts with great data, but data alone doesn't win the sale," said Neda Nia, Chief Product and Growth Officer for Stibo Systems. "Our trusted intelligence platform gives brands confidence that the product information powering every retail experience is accurate, governed, and ready for AI. Pairing that foundation with CommerceIQ's content optimization helps customers turn trustworthy intelligence into stronger performance on Amazon and other retailers.""Stibo Systems customers already have the hardest part solved: clean, trusted product data," said Himanshu Jain, Co-founder and CPO of CommerceIQ. "Content Agent turns that data into content that sells: AI-optimized, human-approved, and proven to move conversion on Amazon and beyond."The first initiative under the partnership tackles a deadline already on many brands' radar: starting July 27, Amazon will cap product titles at 75 characters. Titles that exceed the limit will be automatically rewritten using Amazon's AI recommendation, taking the brand's own voice and messaging out of the equation, both in search results and on the product detail page.Through this partnership, Stibo Systems customers get complimentary access to CommerceIQ's Content Agent to get ahead of the change. Content Agent rewrites titles to fit within the new limit while preserving the brand's own words and key product details, and drafts updated item highlights to match. Every change routes back to the brand for approval before anything goes live. Nothing published without sign-off. The service is available now for Amazon US, UK, CA, ES, DE, FR, IT, and AU.The Amazon title initiative is the first of several planned areas of collaboration between the two companies, with PIM compliance, SEO, and answer engine optimization (AEO) identified as future focus areas — extending the partnership from managing product content to actively optimizing it across the retail ecosystem.Brands interested in getting their Amazon titles ahead of the July 27 deadline can register their interest at https://go.commerceiq.ai/stibo-amazon-titles/ About Stibo SystemsStibo Systems is the largest independent provider of master data management and the company behind the trusted intelligence platform, helping enterprises transform data into trustworthy intelligence. Organizations around the world rely on Stibo Systems to create context and governance across critical domains: customer, product, supplier, location, and more. The platform helps businesses operationalize AI with greater confidence, improve decision-making, drive operational efficiency, and deliver better business outcomes at scale.Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a subsidiary of Stibo Software Group. Independence and foundation ownership provide a long-term perspective that supports innovation-forward customer success and sustainable growth.About CommerceIQThe CommerceIQ Agentic retail platform powers profitable digital commerce growth for 2,200+ of the world’s leading brands including Nestlé, Colgate, and Whirlpool with AI agents for retail media, sales, content and the digital shelf. Built on a unified view of your business, CommerceIQ continuously analyzes performance to deliver real-time, actionable insights, provide recommendations, and automate workflows that improve share of search, maximize media ROI, and boost incremental sales. Proven to deliver 10-100x the efficiency of traditional agencies, CommerceIQ is trusted by the world’s top brands and a global network of 1,450+ partners. To learn more or request a demo, visit commerceiq.ai/demo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.