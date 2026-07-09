WORLD’S LARGEST FIREWORKS CONVENTION UNVEILS ‘IGNITE THE NIGHT’ FESTIVAL IN KAUKAUNA THIS AUGUST

Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) brings three massive public pyro-musical and drone sky shows to Wisconsin International Raceway

KAUKAUNA WI, WI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KAUKAUNA, WI — JULY 8.. 2026 — Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) has officially announced that its world-renowned annual convention will take over the Wisconsin International Raceway (WIR) this summer from August 8 through August 14, 2026. Theme event "Ignite the Night," the 2026 Wisconsin Fireworks Festival will feature three spectacular public display nights, bringing thousands of global fireworks enthusiasts, master artisans, and families to the Fox Cities region for an unparalleled sensory experience.

Unlike municipal 4th of July displays, the. PGI "Ignite the Night" showcases are world-class, elite pyro-musicals scripted down to tenths of a second. Attendees will witness massive aerial shells, intense ground fireballs, custom member-made exhibition creations, and an array of synchronized drone sky shows lighting up the Kaukauna sky.

Three Unforgettable Public Show Nights:

The public is invited to experience three distinctly different, fully choreographed evening spectacles:

• Saturday, August 8 – Opening Night Extravaganza: A high-octane kick-off featuring custom-built shells, thousands of rapid-fire cues, and massive display products from the world's top manufacturers.

• Wednesday, August 12 – Mid-Week Escape & Competitions: An insider look at the heart of PGI, showcasing intense member competitions and precision-crafted artisan shells.

• Friday, August 14 – Grand Public Display & Finale: The ultimate closing night featuring the largest, most explosive synchronized grand finale displays of the summer.

Community Impact, Training, and Charity

Beyond the evening entertainment, PGI is deeply committed to safety and community partnership. While in Kaukauna, the convention will host specialized pyrotechnic training courses for local fire and safety professionals. Additionally, PGI is collaborating with The Community Blood Center to host a member blood drive during the week. Discounted group ticket options are also being extended to local schools, youth sports teams, and non-profit organizations to help them raise money for community initiatives.

A Statement from PGI Organizers

“We are thrilled to bring the PGI energy back to the historic Wisconsin International Raceway,” said Rick Olivieri, Marketing Manager. “Our members travel from all over the world to showcase their craftsmanship. ‘Ignite the Night’ isn't just a fireworks show—it’s an emotional, art form of music and artistry in the sky. The precision, the music, and the raw scale of these unique pyrotechnic sky shows will create memories that Wisconsin families won't soon forget.”

Event Logistics & Ticket Information

• Event: 2026 Wisconsin Fireworks Festival – Ignite The Night

• Venue: Wisconsin International Raceway (WIR), W1460 County Hwy KK, Kaukauna, WI 54130

• Public Dates: August 8, August 12, and August 14, 2026

• Times: Gates open nightly at 6:00 PM CDT; shows begin at dusk.

• Admission: Pre-sale tickets are strictly required for entry. Public tickets, family packages, and group fundraising opportunities can be secured online at the official PGI Ticket Portal: Pgi.org/tickets

• Media Credentials: Journalists, photographers, and broadcast crews seeking ,interviews must submit inquiries to event contact media relations, Connie Widmann media@pgi.org

About Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI)

Founded in 1969, the Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) is an independent, worldwide organization of fireworks enthusiasts, manufacturers, and professionals. PGI is dedicated to advancing the safe, legal, and artistic use of pyrotechnics. Its annual convention serves as the premier global gathering for education, safety training, product exhibition, and elite competitive firework displays.

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