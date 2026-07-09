As AI Data Centers Reshape the Southwest, a Las Vegas Fiber Carrier Bets on the Unglamorous Work of Connectivity

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"When you open a wiring closet on a facility that has been in continuous operation since the Cold War, you find things that are not on any drawing" ” — Doug Roberts

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The telecom industry's attention this summer has been fixed on the enormous: hundred-thousand-satellite constellations, multibillion-dollar data center campuses, and the question of whether the power grid can keep up with artificial intelligence. But in Las Vegas, one regional carrier is making the case that the AI era will be won or lost on something far less flashy, namely the last few miles of fiber between all that compute and the businesses and government agencies that actually need to use it.

Cytranet, is a licensed telecommunications carrier providing business-grade fiber, voice, managed IT, and government connectivity services across Nevada, Arizona, California, and the broader Southwest. And according to Doug Roberts, the company's Manager and Chief Technology Officer, demand from the region's building boom in AI and cloud infrastructure has begun to spill over into every corner of the enterprise market.

"Everyone is watching the hyperscalers race to secure power, land, and chips," Roberts said. "What gets less attention is what happens downstream. Every new data center campus that lands in Nevada or Arizona pulls a whole ecosystem along with it, and those firms all need diverse fiber routes, redundant circuits, and voice services that actually work on day one. That is where a regional carrier earns its keep."

The Southwest has become one of the most active regions in the country for data center development, driven by available land, favorable tax treatment, and proximity to West Coast population centers. Industry analysts have spent much of 2026 debating whether the so-called neocloud boom is sustainable given constraints on power and skilled labor. Roberts argues that regardless of how the shakeout among AI infrastructure players resolves, the connectivity demand it has created is durable.

"Bandwidth requirements do not go backward," he said. "A law firm that adopted AI-assisted document review this year is not going to cancel its dedicated fiber circuit next year. A hospital system running imaging workloads in the cloud is not going back to a T1. The baseline has permanently moved, and networks built for the 2015 internet simply cannot carry the 2026 workload."

That shift is colliding with another trend dominating industry headlines: the accelerating retirement of legacy copper telephone infrastructure. Carriers nationwide are decommissioning aging plain old telephone service lines, and federal regulators have continued pressing forward on caller identity and network transition rules that assume an all-IP future. For businesses and government facilities still dependent on copper for alarm lines, elevators, fax, and emergency phones, the transition has proven anything but simple.

Cytranet has carved out a specialty in exactly that transition. The company's recent federal portfolio includes wireless network deployments supporting military housing and legacy copper replacement work for Navy facilities, projects that require documenting decades-old outside plant, coordinating with incumbent carriers, and migrating critical voice services without downtime.

"When you open a wiring closet on a facility that has been in continuous operation since the Cold War, you find things that are not on any drawing," Roberts said. "The copper retirement wave is real, and it is overdue, but it has to be executed with respect for what those circuits actually do. A fire alarm line or a crash phone is not the place to learn on the job. Our approach has always been to survey first, document everything, and give the customer a migration plan they can defend to their own leadership."

Roberts said the same discipline applies to the company's commercial work, where he sees network resilience becoming a boardroom issue rather than an IT footnote. High-profile outages, ransomware campaigns increasingly targeting critical infrastructure, and the growing use of AI by attackers have pushed continuity planning up the priority list for even mid-sized organizations.

"Five years ago, redundancy was a luxury line item that got cut in budget season," he said. "Today the conversation is different. Customers ask us about diverse entrance facilities, carrier diversity, failover between fiber and wireless, and priority service restoration. They have watched what a single outage does to a business that runs everything in the cloud, and they do not want to be the case study."

The company has also leaned into the government market at a moment when federal agencies are modernizing communications infrastructure across installations nationwide. Roberts, who personally leads Cytranet's engineering and contracting work, said the firm's size is an advantage rather than a limitation in that arena.

"Agencies are often surprised that the CTO shows up on the site survey," he said. "But that is the model. The person who designs the network is the person who answers for it. On federal work especially, where the requirements are exacting and the documentation standards are high, there is no substitute for direct accountability."

Asked where the industry heads next, Roberts pointed back to the fundamentals. Satellite constellations will keep growing, AI infrastructure spending will keep making headlines, and the debate over power and sovereignty will continue. Underneath all of it, he said, the job stays the same.

"The best networks are the ones nobody talks about, because they never give anyone a reason to," Roberts said. "Fiber in the ground, dial tone that works, a circuit that stays up during the worst week of your year. That is not the exciting part of the AI revolution, but nothing exciting happens without it. We intend to keep building the boring part, and building it right."

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