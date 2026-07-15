FindAWay4Kids Expands Partnership with Camp Boggy Creek, Bringing Hope to More Children and Families

Camp Boggy 2025 Findaway4kids

Supporting 73 children with cerebral palsy, FindAWay4Kids continues creating life-changing experiences through Camp Boggy Creek.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FindAWay4Kids has renewed its partnership with Camp Boggy Creek to support the camp's Cerebral Palsy Session for a second consecutive year. The program, which provides a medically supervised camp experience for children living with cerebral palsy, has seen significant growth in attendance since the partnership began.Last year, 35 children with cerebral palsy attended the session. This year, that number rose to 73, more than double the previous total.Camp Boggy Creek offers a fully inclusive environment where children can take part in activities such as swimming, boating, arts and crafts, music, and other outdoor programming, alongside medical support designed to accommodate their needs. For many families, opportunities for their children to participate in a traditional summer camp are limited; the Cerebral Palsy Session is structured to remove those barriers.For campers, the week often marks the first time they have been able to take part in traditional camp activities alongside peers who understand their experience. Parents have described the session as an opportunity to see their children build independence and form friendships in a setting where their medical needs are met without limiting their participation. Camp staff and volunteers work alongside on-site medical teams throughout the week to ensure each child can take part safely."These children represent more than a number," said Lorena Perozo, CEO for FindAWay4Kids. "They represent families who get to see their kids build confidence, make friends, and simply be kids in an environment made for them."Nicklaus Children's Hospital has also supported the initiative, helping raise awareness and connect eligible families with the program.This year's session coincides with Camp Boggy Creek's 30th anniversary. FindAWay4Kids says the milestone underscores the value of long-term collaboration between organizations focused on improving outcomes for children and families affected by serious illness or disability.The organization noted that its involvement with the program is expected to continue in the coming years as attendance and community interest grow.As Camp Boggy Creek marks 30 years of service, FindAWay4Kids says it remains committed to expanding access to the Cerebral Palsy Session in the years ahead, working alongside Camp Boggy Creek, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, and other partners to ensure more children and families can take part in the experience.

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