UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY Launches New Teacher Credential Programs in Arizona

ADE-approved pathways create flexible routes into Arizona classrooms for aspiring teachers, career changers, and school staff.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix, AZ – UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY (USU) today announced the launch of three new Arizona Department of Education (ADE)-approved teacher credential pathways, opening new routes into the classroom for aspiring teachers, career changers, and current school staff throughout the state.The new pathways include a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BSEE) for undergraduate students pursuing a K-6 credential, a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) – Elementary for K-6 candidates, and a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) – Secondary for candidates pursuing a 7-12 subject-area credential. Each pathway includes 600 hours of supervised student teaching at Arizona schools and is delivered through online coursework in accelerated eight-week terms. New cohorts begin on August 4, 2026, and October 6, 2026.Building Arizona’s Teacher PipelineUNITED STATES UNIVERSITY is committed to providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality educational opportunities that prepare working adults, career changers, and current school staff for the classroom. The university’s new Arizona pathways were built specifically to address the state’s ongoing teacher shortage.USU partners directly with Arizona school districts, charter networks, and community colleges to place candidates in supervised student teaching roles, aligned with TASC standards, and to build long-term pipelines of qualified, credentialed teachers for Arizona classrooms.Leadership StatementsDr. Scott Burrus, President of UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY, said:“Arizona is facing one of the most significant teacher shortages in the country, and we believe higher education has a responsibility to respond. These new ADE-approved pathways were designed for working adults balancing jobs and families, so that becoming a teacher doesn’t require them to put their lives on hold. We’re proud to open our doors to Arizona’s future educators.”Dr. Laurie Wellner, Dean, USU College of Education (Arizona), said:“Each of these pathways includes 600 hours of supervised student teaching, placed directly in Arizona classrooms alongside experienced cooperating teachers. Whether a candidate is starting their bachelor’s degree or already holds one and is ready for a career change, we have a route built for them – and cohorts starting August 4 and October 6 mean there’s no need to wait a full year to begin.”

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