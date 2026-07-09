Heinrich Releases Fact Sheet Outlining How Trump’s Attacks on Renewable Energy Projects Are Skyrocketing Utility Costs for Americans

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released a fact sheet detailing how President Trump’s war on affordable, homegrown energy is driving up utility bills for families and businesses across the country.

The fact sheet finds that by blocking new renewable energy projects, the Trump administration is making it harder to meet growing electricity demand and forcing Americans to pay more for power. If renewable energy deployment continues to be constrained, the average household will pay an estimated $85 more on annual utility bills, while economy-wide electricity costs will increase by approximately $11.6 billion each year from 2027 through 2033.

“The fastest and most affordable way to meet America’s growing energy demand is to build clean, homegrown energy. Instead, President Trump is blocking those projects, raising utility bills, and making it harder for families and businesses to get ahead,” said Heinrich. “Families are already being squeezed by higher costs — and rather than finding ways to lower their bills, this administration is driving them even higher.”

Despite renewable energy being cheaper and faster to deploy, the Trump administration has consistently blocked renewable energy projects across the country. If those actions continue, over 90% of planned new electricity generation capacity could be prevented from coming online in the next several years.