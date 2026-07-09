FIU LAW’S PHYLLIS WILLIAMS KOTEY JOINS PRESTIGIOUS U.S. SUPREME COURT BAR

By Westside Gazette Staff

The Westside Gazette proudly congratulates Florida International University College of Law Assistant Dean Phyllis Williams Kotey on being sworn in as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar, one of the legal profession’s highest distinctions.

Her admission to practice before the nation’s highest court represents an extraordinary professional achievement and reflects her unwavering dedication to the law, legal education, and mentoring the next generation of attorneys. As a respected leader at FIU College of Law, Kotey has devoted her career to empowering students and expanding opportunities for future legal professionals.

During her visit to the U.S. Supreme Court, Kotey had the rare opportunity to witness opinions delivered by Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor, providing a firsthand look at the work of the nation’s highest judicial body.

Never one to keep success to herself, Kotey is already looking ahead. She plans to lead a group of FIU College of Law alumni to Washington, D.C., next year so they, too, can experience the honor of being admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court Bar.

Her accomplishment serves as an inspiration to aspiring attorneys and to the South Florida community, demonstrating that excellence, perseverance, and a commitment to service continue to open doors at the highest levels of the legal profession.

The Westside Gazette salutes Assistant Dean Phyllis Williams Kotey on this remarkable milestone and wishes her continued success as she continues to educate, mentor, and lead.

To learn more about her achievement, visit: https://bit.ly/4p8JAFJ