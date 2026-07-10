QUEENSELL INTRODUCES LOOMINO, A NEW GENERATION DOMINO GAME REIMAGINING MEXICAN TRAIN PLAY

The Loomino set: curved domino tiles, wooden racks, colored train tokens, and a travel-ready case.

Curved tiles, looping trains: Queensell's Loomino gives the Mexican Train domino game a bold new twist for players and collectors.

“Loomino reflects our vision of transforming classic games, evolving into brand-new experiences without losing their identity”.” — DMYTRO SHUMYLO

FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meet Loomino : Where Classic Domino Is Shapen Differently Queensell announced the launch of Loomino, a new domino game inspired by the classic Mexican Train format but with a new approach.Loomino is built on the classical Double-12 domino system, but with an innovative approach to its structure, where curved tiles open up an opportunity for players to move beyond linear chains, construct loops, and create flowing interconnected patterns. As a result, an overall tabletop experience is reimagined, creating a perfect blend of spatial creativity and tradition.Loomino preserves the basics of Mexican Train dominoes, its recognizable foundation and accessibility, but creates a more visually expressive and dynamic gameplay. Players don't have to extend trains in straight lines, but can shape movement across the table. A living spatial structure is created by curved tiles that enable tracks that bend, return, and reconnect. The players get access to an absolutely new level of interpretation where geometry and positioning matter.Think Beyond the Straight LineOverall strategic planning has drastically changed due to the introduction of curved movement. Those players who prefer traditional games have to calculate outcomes by predictable linear progression.As for Loomino, it has created evolving pathways to loop back or intersect with other chains. The overall board state is increasingly fluid, so players can continuously reassess their options, adapting to the changes. Every decision has an influence, while every session is unpredictable.A single placement can reshape the overall gameplay, opening up unexpected opportunities, so all the participants have to think several steps ahead in numbers and in spatial consequences.A Fresh Way to Connect, Play, and CreateLoomino offers strategic innovation, reflecting higher demand for modern board gaming. As for the players, they get immersive and tactile experiences for an unforgettable offline interaction.Loomino philosophy reflects its desire to encourage communication, presence, and collective engagement for those people who are in search of high-quality screen-free entertainment. The game is a great choice for a wide range of players and experience levels, supporting deep strategic exploration and casual play. An enhanced emotional satisfaction of gameplay is guaranteed.The game is suitable for all family members aged 6 and up, being interesting for both kids and adults due to the evolving spatial structure of gameplay. At the same time, the game is simple and intuitively understandable, with guaranteed quick onboarding.In comparison to traditional flat domino layouts, the players get a more hands-on and visually stimulating experience due to the curved tile system. Each round is individual due to the unpredictable outcome and form, because in the process of the game, the board turns into complex, interwoven patterns.Where Tradition Meets InnovationThe key goal of the company was to preserve the strategic and social essence of Mexican Train, adding a new dimension of creativity. Due to the loops, players got an opportunity to think in motion, not in lines.An overall dominoes experience was transformed into a spatial experience where every move matters and can influence the outcome of the game. The main driver of engagement, achieved by Loomino, is innovation, combined with a familiar format.The players have access to both nostalgic experience and novelty, entering the space of a hybrid tradition and experimentation towards boarding games. The new approach to the design reflects a trend of classical mechanics, turned into something new through physical and cognitive innovation. The game bridges the gap between casual family entertainment and modern design-driven tabletop experiences by expanding spatial freedom.Loomino is now available for order via Queensell’s official retail channels and official distributors worldwide.“Loomino reflects our vision of transforming classic games, evolving into brand-new experiences without losing their identity”.Step into a new dimension of domino play. Break the line and build loops to redefine the game.

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