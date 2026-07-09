Wake County Animal Center calls for help as shelter reaches capacity

The Wake County Animal Center is full, with more animals arriving every day and fewer spaces available for pets in need. While hundreds of pets have found homes this summer, new animals continue arriving every day, filling kennels and creating an immediate need for adopters and fosters.

“We're grateful for every adoption, but our shelter is full and animals continue arriving every day,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “The more pets we can place into homes, the more animals we'll be able to help. If you're ready to adopt or foster, now is the time.”

The Animal Center is currently caring for 653 animals, including a large number of kittens in foster care. Many of these kittens are still too young or have not reached the required weight for spay or neuter surgery, so they are not yet available for adoption.

For residents looking to help the Animal Center make space, 232 animals are currently available for adoption, including 124 dogs, one puppy, 27 cats, 74 kittens, five rabbits and one bird.

Wake County Animal Center is the only facility that accepts every stray, lost and abandoned pet in Wake County, making community support critical year-round. The need is especially urgent following the Independence Day holiday, which is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for animal intake. Since July 1, the shelter has taken in 226 animals.

Residents can help by adopting during the Adoption Cup promotion, with adoption fees reduced to $25 for dogs and $5 for cats through July 19. The lower fee is only for animals that have been at the shelter for more than two weeks. The World Cup-inspired campaign celebrates every adoption, with Team Dog and Team Cat competing for the most pets placed into loving homes. Since the Adoption Cup began June 11, Team Cat has taken the lead with 218 cat and kitten adoptions, while Team Dog has scored 129 dog and puppy adoptions. While one team may claim the trophy, every adoption is a win because it helps create space for another pet waiting for a second chance. All adopted pets are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped before they go home.

Ready to adopt? Check out our adoption gallery or come by and see the pets' sweet faces for yourself. The shelter is open for adoptions from noon–6 p.m., seven days a week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.